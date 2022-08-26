Virtual eBike Future Conference showcases latest technology and expert views 

Share Facebook

The online eBike Future Conference is now into its fourth year, as the 2022 edition offers more expert speakers and insight into the latest technology.

Taking place from 11th-13th October, this year’s event boasts 50+ speakers, as attendees can look forward to learning about new developments, networking with like-minded professionals, and getting inspired by visionary speakers.

The event will feature keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions about electric bike market trends, retail trends, business opportunities, newest technology, innovation, mobility, sustainability, disruptive technologies, business models, startups, and future trends, including IoT, AI, and other exponential technologies that shape this business today and in the future.

Speakers already confirmed include:

Adam M. Micklin: Director of Sales — E-Mobility at Accelerated Systems, USA

Alex Nesic: Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer at Drover AI, USA

Bastian Dietz: Director of Global Business Development at SQlab, Germany

Ben Morris: CEO and Founder at Coaster Cycles, USA

Ibrahim Jilani: Global Director & Industry Leader for Consumer Technology at UL Solutions, USA

Jonathon Nunan: Australia’s Leading Cycling & Mobility Industries Specialist Market Expert at Better Bike Business, Australia

Joshua Hon: Founder and Team Captain at Tern Bicycles, Taiwan

Judith Häberli: Co-Founder and CEO at Urban Connect, Switzerland

Jürgen Sahtel: Partnerships & Project Manager at ATOM Mobility, Latvia

Mark Yeramian: Co-Founder at Moast.io, Canada

Nithesh Pushparaj: Co-Founder/ CEO at TAV Systems, Australia

Ravindra Kempaiah: Founder of Zen Electric Bikes, Canada

Roland Riedel: Director of Advanced Development at Brose Group, Germany

Stefan Sinnegger: Co-Founder and General Manager at PowUnity, Austria

Susan Gautsch: Founding Owner & CEO of Free To Roam eBiking, USA

Tomi Viiala: Co-CEO at Stromer, Switzerland

This conference is designed not only for the people from the industry but also for newcomers who want to enter this rapidly growing market. The event is especially suitable for business owners, CEOs, managers, business creators, and entrepreneurs. But also for anybody interested in the great topic of the electric bike business.

Tickets for the event include free or paid options for attendees and companies. There is also a special ticket for students.

For more information visit: www.ebikefuturecon.com