Virtual eBike Future Conference showcases latest technology and expert views 

The online eBike Future Conference is now into its fourth year, as the 2022 edition offers more expert speakers and insight into the latest technology.
Taking place from 11th-13th October, this year’s event boasts 50+ speakers, as attendees can look forward to learning about new developments, networking with like-minded professionals, and getting inspired by visionary speakers.
The event will feature keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions about electric bike market trends, retail trends, business opportunities, newest technology, innovation, mobility, sustainability, disruptive technologies, business models, startups, and future trends, including IoT, AI, and other exponential technologies that shape this business today and in the future.
Speakers already confirmed include:
- Adam M. Micklin: Director of Sales — E-Mobility at Accelerated Systems, USA
- Alex Nesic: Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer at Drover AI, USA
- Bastian Dietz: Director of Global Business Development at SQlab, Germany
- Ben Morris: CEO and Founder at Coaster Cycles, USA
- Ibrahim Jilani: Global Director & Industry Leader for Consumer Technology at UL Solutions, USA
- Jonathon Nunan: Australia’s Leading Cycling & Mobility Industries Specialist Market Expert at Better Bike Business, Australia
- Joshua Hon: Founder and Team Captain at Tern Bicycles, Taiwan
- Judith Häberli: Co-Founder and CEO at Urban Connect, Switzerland
- Jürgen Sahtel: Partnerships & Project Manager at ATOM Mobility, Latvia
- Mark Yeramian: Co-Founder at Moast.io, Canada
- Nithesh Pushparaj: Co-Founder/ CEO at TAV Systems, Australia
- Ravindra Kempaiah: Founder of Zen Electric Bikes, Canada
- Roland Riedel: Director of Advanced Development at Brose Group, Germany
- Stefan Sinnegger: Co-Founder and General Manager at PowUnity, Austria
- Susan Gautsch: Founding Owner & CEO of Free To Roam eBiking, USA
- Tomi Viiala: Co-CEO at Stromer, Switzerland
This conference is designed not only for the people from the industry but also for newcomers who want to enter this rapidly growing market. The event is especially suitable for business owners, CEOs, managers, business creators, and entrepreneurs. But also for anybody interested in the great topic of the electric bike business.
Tickets for the event include free or paid options for attendees and companies. There is also a special ticket for students.
For more information visit: www.ebikefuturecon.com