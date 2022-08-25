Nominations close tomorrow for BikeBiz Awards 2022!

Share Facebook

Nominations will close tomorrow, Friday 26th August, for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto.

Members of the cycling trade community are invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using an online form, while prosumers can also nominate their favourite retailers, brands or individuals in any relevant categories. Enter/nominate here.

Nominations will close at midnight this Friday, 26th August. The BikeBiz team will then review every entry and nomination to ensure the necessary criteria is met, in order to then compile a shortlist for each award. Shortlists will then be announced on 9th September, kickstarting the voting process.

Each year, the BikeBiz Awards are a highlight on the calendar as we are privileged to celebrate the unique, innovative, and important work being done across the cycle trade. This year’s awards will be the biggest edition to date, with a new judging panel, 15 awards across five categories, and some significant new awards.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Brands

Bike Brand of the Year, P&A Brand of the Year, Newcomer of the Year

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year, P&A Distributor of the Year, Specialist Distributor of the Year

Retailers

IBD of the Year, Omnichannel Retailer of the Year, Best Retailer Services

Inclusivity

Woman of the Year, Cycle Advocacy Award, Diversity Champion

Micromobility

Best Shared Transport Provider, Micromobility Retailer of the Year, Micromobility Brand of the Year

This year, voting will be carried out either by our expert judging panel or by a wider vote open to the whole cycling industry, depending on the category. Check out more information on the categories for this year and our new judging panel here.

ArmaUrto is the headline sponsor for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, and the Bicycle Association (BA) has also been announced as the Cycle Advocacy Partner.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters at richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk.