Introducing our new judging panel for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, in association with ArmaUrto

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Each year, the BikeBiz Awards are a highlight on the calendar as we are privileged to celebrate the unique, innovative, and important work being done across the cycle trade.

From retailers, to bike brands, and advocacy champions we are proud to help shine a light on the superstars working in the bike industry, and 2022 is no different.

For the 2022 BikeBiz Awards, in association with ArmaUrto, voting will be carried out either by our expert judging panel or by a wider vote open to the whole cycling industry, depending on the category. More information on all categories can be found here.

Most awards, including our brands of the year, and distributors of the year, will be decided by our judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry to select the winners. Our judges come from a broad range of backgrounds in the industry, including retailers, distributors, and advocacy groups.

In order to make judging fair, judges will have to abstain from any award category that may relate to their own organisation, to avoid any conflicts of interest – for example, retailer judges will not be permitted to vote in the retailer category of awards.

Judges will vote using their own online form, selecting their preferred winner, and offering up a reason for their selection. In other categories, including Woman of the Year, and IBD of the Year, voting will be open to the wider cycling trade through an online voting form.

We’re very excited to introduce our judging panel for the 2022 awards, thank you to everyone listed below for getting involved!

The judges

Alex Ballinger, BikeBiz and MMB editor

Alex has been editor of BikeBiz and Micromobilitybiz since November, having joined the trade media from his role as digital news editor at Cycling Weekly. Away from the desk, Alex can be found riding any variety of bike, from e-bikes to BMX, and competing in time trials across the South West.

Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity lead consultant

Mountain bike coach, guide, mentor and entrepreneur – Aneela McKenna is an award-winning diversity and inclusion (D&I) change-maker. She is founder of the Mòr Diversity Consultancy, D&I lead for the UCI Cycling World Champs 2023, chair of British Cycling D&I Advisory Group, board member of Scottish Cycling’s Participation and Development Committee and partner of Go-Where Scotland MTB adventure outfitters. Aneela co-founded the Tweed Valley Trails Association, FNY Collective and MissAdventures (women and girls MTB advocacy groups), and the MTB Colour Collective in the UK.

Aoife Glass, MBR digital editor

Aoife is the digital editor for MBR Magazine at Future Plc. Prior to that, she worked as women’s editor at BikeRadar and deputy editor at Total Women’s Cycling, and has contributed to many titles including BBC Wildlife, Red Bull, MBUK and more. She has a passion for making all aspects of cycling more accessible to everyone.

Chris Battin, ArmaUrto director

Chris Battin is the founder of ArmaUrto. Chris’s innovative thinking has created all things protective and award-winning at ArmaUrto to date. He brings decades of sport, cycling and business experience to his current role where he’s dedicated to educating and inspiring safer riding for all.

David Middlemiss, Bicycle Association associate director

David Middlemiss is an associate director at the Bicycle Association. With over 20 years of retail experience, the previous decade as CEO of Rutland Cycling, David now leads the BA’s Investors in Cycling programme, in which over 1,100 bike businesses are working together to grow the UK cycle market.

Eddie Eccleston, LEVA-EU director

Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA-EU) director Eddie Eccleston’s former voluntary positions include: steering committee member of Sustrans from March 1995 to October 2000, president of Bicycle Association of GB from March 1999 to March 2001, and president of COLIBI (now CONIBI) from January 1997 to January 2005. Eddie was formerly MD of Peugeot Cycles, GM of British Eagle Cycles and sales and marketing director Falcon Cycles. He is currently sitting on the Technical Committee for cycles standards TC333 representing small companies.

Irene McAleese, See.Sense co-founder and CSO

Irene McAleese is co-founder and chief strategy officer at See.Sense, an award-winning cycling technology and data company, on a mission to make cycling better. Irene is also one of Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling and an ambassador to the Women in Cycling network.

Jessica Hall, Tier head of cities, UK and Ireland

Passionate about changing the way mobility works in cities, Jessica launched Tier’s first ever UK fleet of electric vehicles in her hometown of York. A firm believer that collaboration and partnership underpin sustainable services, Jess now heads up Tier’s UK and Ireland partnership with cities and is responsible for commercial performance, rider experience and community impact.

Kate Warner, Pedal Revolution managing director

Kate joined Pedal Revolution in 2013 becoming store manager in 2014, with her main focus to support female cyclists, having experienced first hand how male dominated cycling was. In January 2022, Kate became managing director aiming to drive Pedal Revolution into the future, focusing on bringing the brand values to the forefront of the business.

Richard Bowker, Criterium Cycles director

​​Prior to founding Criterium Cycles with brother Paul in 2013, Richard has had a varied career in public and private sector roles including group commercial director of Virgin Group, chair and CEO of Strategic Rail Authority, director of London Marathon, senior independent director of English Football League and chair of UK Athletics.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK CEO

Sarah joined Cycling UK as chief executive in October 2020, having previously been the chief executive at Heart of the City, a charity which advises businesses on how to operate responsibly. She has previously worked for the UK civil service in Westminster and Brussels as well as for major UK charities Crisis and Shelter.

Will Fripp, Extra UK CEO

Now CEO of Extra UK, Will holds a wealth of management experience in the industry gained in a prominent career of over 30 years encompassing senior roles at Madison, Specialized, and Shift Active Media, across product, brand, sales and marketing as well as previously working in the cycle retail sector.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the BikeBiz Awards 2022, in association with ArmaUrto, contact Richard Setters – richard.setters@biz-media.co.uk