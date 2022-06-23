Light and data company See.Sense launches platform to reduce emissions and incentivise cycling 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bike light and data company See.Sense have announced a new platform designed to encourage more cycling.

The Commuter Platform, which will be launched at the Reset Connect conference in London next week, will allow businesses to give See.Sense lights to their employees to get more people cycling to work.

See.Sense lights react to real world situations, flashing faster and brighter during moments of danger, and also connecting to an app to provide additional connected features for riders, such as theft and crash alerts.

See.Sense co-founder, Irene McAleese, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our Commuter Platform, and build on the important work See.Sense has already undertaken with cities, fleet operators, and public bodies. Our Commuter Platform allows business and local authorities and local innovative companies to work together to create a future of active, sustainable travel.”

Through the Commuter Platform, See.Sense lights will be distributed to employees for free or heavily discounted.

The scheme was piloted in 2019 with Amazon Web Services in London, which saw 200 employees given a set of lights.

See.Sense lights use advanced sensor technology to gathered detailed data insights into the experience of the cycle. This data then allowed employers to access a personalised dashboard and monthly reports to track CO2 savings and administer reward schemes.

The brand, based in Ireland, will be revealing more details about the scheme at the Reset Connect conference in London on 28th-29th June.

Find out more about the Commuter Platform here.

Read more: TfL to fine motorists caught driving in mandatory cycle lanes and cycle tracks

MicromobilityBiz, BikeBiz’s sister title, is proud to be official trade media partner with Reset Connect. MMB readers can use the discount code MiDc15 and follow this link to claim a 15% reader discount.

MicromobilityBiz is a brand new media outlet delivering regular updates to the burgeoning micromobility industry. It is the only dedicated trade news service for the sector.