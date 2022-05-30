ArmaUrto to headline sponsor the BikeBiz Awards 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

ArmaUrto has been announced as the headline sponsor for the 2022 BikeBiz Awards.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The awards will return later this year in a digital format, with further details on the categories and our new judging panel to be announced in the coming weeks.

ArmaUrto is a manufacturer of protective cycling clothing and body armour. Designed in the UK, the range is aimed at the cycling enthusiast and urban/commuter cyclist to address the growing number of cycling accidents.

ArmaUrto founder Chris Battin said: “At ArmaUrto we’re dedicated to constantly pushing excellence and innovation. We believe that outstanding achievements should be recognised and celebrated as they inspire and motivate others to excel.

“We’re proud to support the BikeBiz Awards as they provide an opportunity to shine a light on the brilliant talent, dedication and hard work in the UK cycling industry.

“Cycling continues to enjoy huge popularity in the UK and we believe that innovative brands and passionate people are key to empowering cyclists to do the thing they love. Our range of world-class protective cycling apparel ensures cyclists stay safe and free to enjoy the ride.”

Read more: Evans Cycles to be official UK retailer for 2022 Tour de France

BikeBiz and MMB editor Alex Ballinger said: “Every year the BikeBiz team is honoured by the response to the BikeBiz Awards, both from our finalists and from the wider industry, and we are very proud to welcome ArmaUrto as headline sponsor for 2022.

“Chris and the team at ArmaUrto continue to innovate with their unique blend of performance and protection in cycling clothing. ArmaUrto is a brilliant addition to this year’s awards and we’re thrilled to be kicking off our awards announcements with their support.

“The 2022 BikeBiz Awards will be our biggest edition yet, with more exciting announcements on the way, so stay tuned.”

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities for this year awards, please contact Richard Setters. For more information on ArmaUrto, visit armaurto.com.