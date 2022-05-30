Thieves steal £30,000 worth of e-bikes from Gloucestershire store 

Share Facebook

A theft from a bike shop in Gloucestershire has resulted in the loss of £30,000 worth of bikes.

In the early hours of Saturday, 21st May, thieves broke into a store in the town of Nailsworth, between Bristol and Gloucester, and escaped with five Riese and Muller brand electric bikes.

Police were called to the store, located in George Street near the town centre, at around 12.45am after a window was smashed by the thieves to gain entry.

The burglary is believed to have happened at around 12.30am, as five bikes with a combined value of more than £30,000 were stolen.

Models taken were a Supercharger GT Rohloff in curry matt, two Superdelite GT Rohloff in tundra grey, a Homage GT Rohloff in pearl white and a Charger3 GT vario in caribbean blue matt.

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary are investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police said: “A shop in Nailsworth was broken into in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 21 May, and thousands of pounds worth of electric bikes were stolen.

“Police were called to a bicycle shop off George Street at around 12.45am after a window had been smashed to gain entry.

“It is believed the burglary happened around 12.30am and five electric bikes, with a combined value of more than £30,000, were stolen.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or vehicles going to or leaving the scene are asked to make contact with police.”

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 17 of 21 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call police on 101 or give information anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.