Evans Cycles to be official UK retailer for 2022 Tour de France

Evans Cycles is set to operate as the official UK retailer for the 2022 Tour de France.

The retailer said it is ‘thrilled’ to be working with the Tour, offering licensed kit and merchandise across its 82 stores and online.

The Tour de France commences on 1st July with the Grand Depart taking place in Copenhagen. The race will span four countries and 21 stages, including nine new stage towns and an finish along the Champs-Élysées in Paris on 24th July.

Evans Cycles will stock kit from the official brand licensees Santini (jerseys), Oakley (sunglasses), Elite (water bottles), Selle Italia (saddles), Kask (helmets), Icon (fitness bikes) and Velox.

There will also be access to the Tour de France 2022 Official Fan Collection, which includes classic shirts (men’s, women’s and children’s) and accessories.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “I’m thrilled for the agreement between the UK’s leading specialist bike retailer, and the world’s most famous bike race”.

“This is the first time we have been working with the Tour de France and it highlights our drive to work alongside the biggest cycling names on the biggest cycling stage. The Tour and Evans Cycles are united by a proud history stretching back over a century and one that inspires people to enjoy their riding, for all ages and abilities.

“Whether you’re a passionate road cyclist who avidly follows the Tour or someone new to life on two wheels, we’re proud to offer bikes, clothing and accessories from the world’s best cycling brands.”

The new agreement supports Evans Cycles Summer of Cycling campaign, which aims to make riding more affordable and accessible for all. The retailer will have beginner guides on the Tour available to help inform the wider public about the race and encourage them to follow the action as it unfolds.

Frederic Viargues, head of licensing at Amaury Sport Organisation, added: “We are happy to welcome Evans Cycles as our Tour de France Official Retailer of Licensed Products in the UK!

“You will find online and in-store the official Tour de France jerseys and a wide selection of accessories, apparel and fan merchandise! They will accompany you and the riders beyond the 21 stages from Copenhagen to Paris and help you feel as close as possible to your cycling heroes!”