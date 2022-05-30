ZyroFisher expands CamelBak partnership to include distribution of all product categories

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has announced an expanding partnership with CamelBak, which will include the distribution of all product categories represented by the brand.

Along with its existing portfolio of bike products, ZyroFisher will now distribute outdoor, run, hike, tactical and everyday bottles and drinkware products, commencing on 1st June.

Dirk Ostertag, sales director international at CamelBak, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with ZyroFisher for the distribution of all recreational products within the UK and Ireland.

“We are set to increase our presence in the outdoor market with the launch of new hydration and carry solutions for the active outdoor consumer during 2022.”

Jon Sherwood, director of brands and marketing at ZyroFisher, added: “We are really excited about our growing partnership with CamelBak. Representing the brand in its entirety means we can provide a stronger and more efficient route to market for Camelbak.

“The Camelbak brand is iconic across all of its product categories, and as our business expands into many adjacencies that are relevant to Camelbak we are excited to be working with them to reach their full potential in our territory.”

Camelbak was founded in 1989 by bicycle enthusiast Michael Eidson, who had an idea that was born from the most basic human need, thirst, while competing in a 100-mile road race in Texas. An emergency medical technician by trade, he filled an IV bag with water, slipped it into a sock and stuffed it into his jersey. With a hose over his shoulder, he clamped it with a clothespin. Fast forward to 2022 and CamelBak has become a leading maker of hydration solutions.

CamelBak’s commercial activities are overseen by senior brand manager, Adrian Davison. For further information on CamelBak, please contact your ZyroFisher account manager (existing accounts) or call sales on +44 (0) 1325 741 325.