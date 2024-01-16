ZyroFisher confirms service agreement with Mahle

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has announced an exclusive partnership with Mahle Smart Bike Systems to offer

dedicated UK aftersales support for Mahle’s e-bike technologies.

Effective immediately, ZyroFisher will become the primary point of contact for UK-based Mahle customers seeking assistance with product enquiries, technical support, and warranty services.

The collaboration with ZyroFisher is part of Mahle’s strategy to improve customer service for their e-bike components, which can already be found in more than 60 leading industry brands.

The service agreement will enable Mahle to expand the reach of their systems, and will improve efficiency, providing aftermarket and warranty service for customers, through ZyroFisher.

Mahle SmartBike Systems portfolio has grown in recent years and, currently, some of the most

technologically advanced e-bike on the market are equipped with one of its systems, be that the 3.2kg total system weight X20 or the X35+, alongside a product offering which includes accessories such as Range Extenders, PulsarOne and eShifters.

Guided by continuous dialogue between the brands, dealers and riders, Mahle’s arrival at ZyroFisher marks a pivotal point in its e-bike strategy, with benefits for both dealers and riders.

This latest ZyroFisher X Mahle news comes following the confirmation, in early 2023, of a new partnership seen as a ‘key step’ in Mahle’s goal to expand its network to more regions.

Talking at the time of the announcement, a spokesperson for the distributor said: “Partnering with a market leader like Mahle enables our IBD network to expedite service.

“With next day delivery on orders placed before 6pm, we can collectively ensure that customers are back on their bikes without delay.

“That combined with our commitment to stocking the necessary inventory required to not only support existing Mahle customers but also introduce them to aftermarket products, such as their system enhancing X35 and X20 range extenders.”

Dealers and end-users are advised to contact support at Mahle.Service@zyrofisher.co.uk or by

calling +44 (0)800 051 7557 with any enquiries.