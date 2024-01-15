Fazua announces distribution partnership with Upgrade in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fazua has announced a distribution partnership with Upgrade Bikes, a significant step to grow the brand beyond the German-speaking market.

The Sussex-based distributor will be responsible for the UK distribution and sales of Fazua spare parts and will carry out both warehousing and the delivery of products.

This includes complete fulfilment of aftersales and warranty claims from mid-January.

Dealers will be able to place orders at upgradebikes.co.uk and benefit from quicker, cost-effective delivery from Upgrade’s HQ.

Technical support will continue to be provided by customer service at Fazua’s head office in Ottobrun.

The UK is seen as an important target market for Fazua in Europe.

Heiko Bohle, director sales and aftersales at Porsche eBike Performance, said: “We look forward to working with the team at Upgrade Bikes.

“Their local experience will help advance our international strategy in the UK through a consistently high service level for our business partners and end customers.”

Mark Noble, head of marketing at Upgrade Bikes, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Upgrade Bikes, and mainly for UK bike shops and dealers who are looking to service and support Fazua customers and their e-bikes – with fast and efficient spares back-up, customer service and workshop experience on tap.”

In addition to the new distribution partnership, the Fazua brand will offer dealers in the UK local field support through Matthew Gilliver.

Gilliver is a passionate cyclist with more than 20 years’ of experience in the industry and extensive know-how on the subject of training and support.

Upgrade Bikes will be exhibiting at COREbike next month when the event takes place at Whittlebury Hall, Towcester between Sunday, February 18, and Tuesday, February 20.

The distributor and its account managers will be on-hand to discuss all things Fazua and more in Bentleys.

For any enquiries, retailers are advised to speak to their account manager, call 01403 711 611, or email: info@upgradebikes.co.uk