ABUS UK ramp-up UK investment, launch new distribution model

Effective from Thursday, February 1, 2024, ABUS, the German manufacturer of locks and helmets, will be available from two new UK distribution partners – Upgrade Bikes, and Bob Elliot – as well as directly from ABUS UK.

The move follows significant recent investment by ABUS in the UK. In early 2023 ABUS relocated their UK HQ to a 15,000 sq/ft location in Portishead, Bristol, featuring much-improved workplace environment and facilities. Q1 2024 will also see ABUS new customer showrooms, meeting rooms, and welfare areas, allowing all retailers to sample the ABUS experience.

Simon Ford, sales and marketing director, ABUS UK Mobile Security said, “ABUS recognised that significant investment was needed to better support IBDs with industry leading in-store POS, merchandising and sales training. By partnering with both Upgrade Bikes and Bob Elliot increased personal contact is possible at a time when support for customers is imperative. In addition to the extra boots on the ground that Bob Elliot and Upgrade Bikes provide, an announcement of two newly recruited ABUS UK brand representatives to further support Upgrade Bikes and Bob Elliot is expected in the coming months.

Connecting with more stores, talking about our made in Germany locks and made in Italy helmets, will increase our presence, give consumers better availability and at the same time increase revenue for retailers and grow market share for ABUS. As well as the change to distribution, ABUS UK have reviewed retail prices to better align prices to European markets, important at time of global online visibility. Whilst we have always had good distribution across the UK, during a 2023 market review, it was found that many stores did not have access to ABUS products. Our experience in other markets is that hybrid distribution supported by ABUS brand representation is a proven driver for growth. From the first approach, both Upgrade Bikes and Bob Elliot clearly understood the challenges and potential for ABUS and have discussed and embraced ideas as one team.”

Paul Elliot, managing director Bob Elliot and Co Ltd said, “We are delighted to be adding ABUS locks and helmets to our growing portfolio. From the first meeting it was clear that the new distribution model ABUS were looking to employ in the UK would be beneficial to all parties to deliver growth and further market share. We are excited to onboard another established, premium brand to our range and look forward to working alongside everybody involved”.

Mark Noble, head of marketing Upgrade Bikes said, “Everyone here at Upgrade is more than pleased to add ABUS to our portfolio of market-leading bike brands, and to be able to introduce it to more UK bike shops than ever before. When we visited the ABUS factories and facilities in Europe recently, we were all blown away by the sheer quality of design and engineering behind each and every product, which means we have 100% confidence in every product ABUS make – and it’s an incredible range. It is a must-stock for any bike shop, the best quality helmets on the market, and locks that redefine bicycle security and peace of mind. We cannot wait to have our dealers on board with ABUS and benefit from selling the best products available.”

ABUS was previously distributed in the UK by Extra UK and in Ireland by Cyclex. ABUS would like to thank the teams there for their contribution in recent years.