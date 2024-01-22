Extra UK and Cyclex add Met and Bluegrass helmets to portfolio

Share Facebook

Extra UK and Cyclex have announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Met and Bluegrass helmets for the UK and Ireland, with the first view of the full range scheduled for COREbike 2024.

Founded in 1987, Met has been making cycling helmets for more than 30 years, with the brand proudly based in Italy.

The brand is keen to emphasise that its Italian roots are reflected in the aesthetics of its products – offering one of the widest and most complete ranges on the market. The design language is said to showcase the brand’s passion for cycling, which can be found in everything the brand does.

To further emphasise this point, all Met helmets are designed and developed in-house, and are subjected to the most rigorous testing standards available.

Bluegrass was founded in 2008 to respond to the specific needs of protection for enduro, downhill and BMX riders. With every product they create from helmets to protection and gloves, they are looking to elevate a riders experience on their bike.

As a Met affiliate, Bluegrass make full use of the know-how and expertise of one of the most forward-thinking helmet brands in the world.

Will Fripp, CEO at Extra UK, comments: “After months of discussion and preparation we are super excited to add the market-leading MET and Bluegrass brands to our portfolio. Working in partnership with the team at MET and Bluegrass we will be looking to further their reach in the UK and Ireland, strengthening their offering across the dealer network and ensuring strong brand presence and support.”

Jo McAleer, business development manager at Met SpA, adds: “The team at Extra are highly experienced in brand development and retailer support which provides a steadfast foundation to develop our growth plans for the UK and Ireland. We are looking forward to Core Bike where we will have the opportunity to spend time with Extra’s retailer base and to showcase our new range.”

Selected MET and Bluegrass stock is available now from Extra UK / Cyclex (for Ireland based retailers), with full stock due early March.

For Retailers keen to explore the Met / Bluegrass offering, contact an area sales manager, or email sales@extrauk.co.uk