Brompton launches 12-speed offer across range of models

Brompton has added a new 12-speed option to its T Line, Electric P Line, P Line, and Electric C Line product models.

As you’d expect, Brompton’s 12-speed gear system is unique – an engineering solution that gives Brompton riders more gears, and more range, while still fitting into the compact two wheeled design the brand is known for.

From a gearing perspective the brand states this new configuration gives all the range of – and sometimes even more than – a road, hybrid, commuter, or city bike, whilst retaining all the convenience of the compact Brompton package; lightweight, portable, folding.

The new 12-speed system is achieved through two innovative elements of the bike design:

4-speed derailleur

A featherweight 4-speed derailleur, originally designed for the ultralight titanium T Line, which reportedly weighs in at a scant 60 grams, shifts through four gears.

Whilst most bikes wear their derailleurs on the outside, the compact Brompton 12-speed derailleur design means that, whether the bike is folded, or out and about on the road, it remains out of harm’s way.

3-speed hub

A robust 3-speed Sturmey-Archer hub multiplies the gear choice to 12, offering more speeds from inside a weather-sealed hub.

The range is extended by using a hub gear – the hub being the centre part of the rear wheel – where all the workings are out of harm’s way, hidden inside the hard-wearing hub shell, giving the owner years of service with minimal maintenance.

Bar mounted, the right shifter controls the hub-gear, and the left shifter control the derailleur.

Bike names, pricing, and weights:

T Line Explore 12-speed, from 8.8 kg / 19.4 lbs, at £4,725

P Line Explore 12-Speed, rom 10.5kg / 23.1 Ibs, at £2,450

Electric P Line Explore 12-speed, from 16.3 kg / 35.9 lbs with battery, at £3,895

Electric C Line Explore 12-speed, from 17.3kg / 38.1 lbs with battery, at £3,150

Brompton’s new 12 Speed option is now available globally, adding to the range of bikes which the business sells in 46 countries around the world.

Brompton big picture

Over 70% of the almost 100,000 bikes a year production run is exported. To support global markets the brand has 15 flagship Brompton Junction retail stores in cities across the world, including London, Paris, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Milan, Kobe, Hamburg, Shanghai, Amsterdam, Munich, Valencia, Melbourne, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Brompton also partners with a selected 1,500 independent bike stores worldwide.