Extra UK and Cyclex secure exclusive UK and Ireland distribution for OnGuard

Extra UK have announced an exclusive distribution agreement with OnGuard locks for the UK, with subsidiary Cyclex serving Ireland.

In making the announcement, Extra points out that OnGuard locks have earned some of the highest security ratings in the UK, thanks to their double and quad-locking mechanisms, bump-resistant cylinders, and hardened steel shackles and chains.

The new distribution partnership will see Extra UK and Cyclex offer an extensive OnGuard product range to retailers, aiming to deliver the best security, value, and service.

Dealers will be able to view the full range at COREbike.

Independent testing and certification

With more than 30 years design and construction experience, OnGuard recognise that independent testing and accreditation is the best way to instil consumer trust and confidence.

Submitting product for Secured by Design testing and certification – the only way for brands to obtain police recognition for security-related products – means OnGuard has a wide range of U Locks, Chain locks, Folding locks, Cable locks and Ground Anchors that meet and exceed Secured by Design specification. In addition, the OnGuard Pitbull and Brute range were the first U locks to pass the most stringent Sold Secure Diamond rating, with the bestselling Pitbull series starting from only £49.99 SRP.

Mark Greshon, Head of Brands at Extra UK, comments: “OnGuard are a fantastic addition to our portfolio of market leading brands. Their product range offers the features, approved security ratings and competitive pricing we know both UK consumers and dealers’ demand. We are looking forward to re-establishing the brand in the UK market, launching exciting new products, and working with them to maximise their potential in the UK and Ireland.”

Marc Sneath, Global Brand Manager at OnGuard, comments: “We are thrilled about this new partnership with Extra UK and Cyclex for the distribution of OnGuard locks in the UK and Ireland.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide top-tier security solutions to cyclists in these regions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence in design has always been at the forefront, and partnering with Extra UK, a company renowned for their expertise and market reach, aligns perfectly with our

vision.

“We are excited to bring our range of highly secure and robust locks to a wider audience and look forward to a fruitful relationship that not only enhances the presence of OnGuard in these markets but also contributes significantly to the safety and peace of mind of cyclists. Together, we are set to redefine security standards and continue our legacy of protecting what matters most to our customers.”

Limited OnGuard stock is available now from Extra UK / Cyclex, with full stock due the end of February.

Dealers should contact their area sales manager to discuss opportunities, or email sales@extrauk.co.uk