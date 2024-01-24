British Cycling appoints new performance pathways manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British Cycling has announced that Jon Bartlett will be joining the Great Britain Cycling Team next month as performance pathways manager.

Bartlett brings with him a wealth of experience from a wide range of sports, and has most recently worked with the NBA as Performance, Research & Innovation Lead.

In this role he oversaw coaching best practice, sport science and performance support programmes within the global NBA Academy system, for both athletes and coaches.

His previous roles include working with two different Australian Football League clubs and Victoria University, as well as Liverpool FC and the FA, working on sports science and applied research.

As well as applying his knowledge and passion for sports science in the field of play, Bartlett has published a number of academic papers associated with his research in these roles.

On joining the Great Britain Cycling Team, Bartlett said: “I’m really looking forward to joining GBCT, continuing the great work that has already taken place, and evolving the ways in which we ensure a pipeline of talented athletes continues within one of the most successful programmes on the world stage.

“The opportunity to positively impact GBCT as an organisation, as well as the lives and careers of the programme’s young riders and see them grow both on and off the bike will be an honour and privilege”

British Cycling highlight that 2023 saw some impressive results from across the pathway, including three silver medals in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships junior road events, two gold and three silver medals at the junior world track championships, and 22 medals won at the under-23 and junior European track championships.

Emily Hutt ended her season winning the silver medal in the under-23 women’s category in the UCI BMX Racing World Championships, after several world cup podiums earlier in the year.

Her teammates Betsy Bax and Freia Challis also stepped on the world cup podiums a number of times in the age group categories, marking a fantastic season for the BMX racers.

Performance director of the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE, said: “Our performance pathway is globally renowned and continues to go from strength to strength as a vital part of us nurturing the best talent in the country. I believe that in Jon we have found the right person to evolve our pathway to meet the future needs of the wider programme.

“We look forward to Jon bringing his expertise and passion for athlete development to our world class performance pathway, to ensure we remain a leading cycling nation going forward and can continue to inspire the nation with future success in LA, Brisbane and beyond.”