Wren Sports launches new OEM e-cargo bike fork

Having recently announced the opening of Wren Sports Europe, US-based fork and component experts Wren Sports have announced a new suspension fork for the e-cargo bike market

Wren Sports was founded by Kevin Wren and Russ Johnson after they met working together for Shimano USA. The company has quickly grown to be viewed as an expert in the component and fork market for adventure cyclists and mountain bikers around the world.

Wren’s range of components includes stems, bars, cages, racks, seat posts and hubs while its fork range includes rigid and inverted suspension forks for fatbikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes.

Now, Wren are announcing a new fork featuring inverted suspension design with simplified maintenance, specifically developed for the growing e-cargo bike market.

The Wren Inverted Coil suspension fork is based on the inverted Trail fork but the Twin Air system has been replaced with a coil spring and optimised for 20” wheels.

Designed for minimum maintenance and maximum reliability, the travel can be adjusted to suit the geometry of the bike and, as with the TwinAir forks, the coil option comes with hard anodised 36mm stanchions and 43mm uppers and features the same all-weather dampers.

The e-cargo version of the fork also offers OEM customers the opportunity to customise with custom dropouts to fit a fender and coil weight specifically for their bike design. The coil design makes the fork as “bulletproof as possible” for a cargo bike carrying heavy loads with all maintenance being possible using basic shop tools.

Both the Wren Inverted TwinAir and Coil forks feature a unique key system which eliminates torsional flex and are fully backed by a worldwide network of authorised service centres.

Richard Hurst, MD of Wren Sports Europe, describes the launch of latest forks as “just another step” in an ongoing commitment to providing cost effective and reliable fork and component solutions to an ever-changing market.

He added: “‘The move towards micromobility has switched from being an expression of social conscience and eco credentials to also being one of practicality and comfort. An uncomfortable seating position and spine rattling ride has been replaced with modern geometry and front suspension on e-cargo bikes that now protect your precious cargo whether that’s the kids or fresh produce from the market.

“Using an e-bike or e-cargo bike to zip around town is simply quicker, cheaper and more practical in many cases and with this change in consumer behaviour, we in the bike industry need to ensure we move with them’.

The new e-cargo fork is based on an inverted forks that was adapted for an international bike manufacturer.

The brand’s specification was for a coil fork for an e-cargo bike with a 110mm hub for 20 inch wheels with 70mm travel and fender mounts.

Wren has the flexibility to adapt the fork for any OEM customers.

With regards to the forks’ inverted design, Hurst said: “An Inverted fork design simply works better in our opinion. By inverting the fork so that the lighter stanchions are on the bottom, we reduce the mass of the moving part of the fork so that it will react quicker and easier to the trail.

“This moves the longer, stronger tubes to the top where they are mounted to the crown to form an extremely strong chassis. Inverting also positions the seals downward so that all kinds of bad stuff from the trail or road doesn’t sit on them and get pulled into your fork.”

Wren is keen to speak with bike brands about OEM customisation and supply as production of the forks has already started.

Contact Richard Hurst at: Richard@wrensports.com or +44 774 705 0706 for more information