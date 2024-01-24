Rouleur Live 2024 date announced as booking for exhibitors opens

Share Facebook

Booking for stands at Rouleur Live 2024 is now open with the show returning to the Truman Brewery, London from Thursday, November 14, to Saturday November 16, 2024.

Bigger and better, Rouleur Live 2023 at the Truman Brewery was the largest and best show to date – and by some distance.

The organisers sold out of tickets and stands, seeing more than 6,000 attendees visit the show and 70 brands exhibiting.

Despite market conditions, cycling shows remain important cultural events in the industry and are a vital opportunity to meet and communicate with the consumer audience and activate new and existing brand activity.

Rouleur’s place in the sport and its multimedia channels mean that this activation reaches global audiences far beyond London.

Key information from 2023

– More than 6,000 attendees over 3 days

– 43% more tickets sold than ever before

– 98% customer satisfaction

– 92% of visitors spent more than three hours at the show

– 50% first-time visitors

Visitors responded to a post-show survey and confirmed that Rouleur Live 2023 was the most successful show to date, by all metrics.

Most importantly, the results show a 98% satisfaction with the show, with 92% of people spending more than three hours at the show – a level of engagement that reflects the varied and wide extent of content and exhibitors at Rouleur Live.

Nine out of 10 people say that they are likely to buy something that they hadn’t seen before the show.

A high percentage of respondents said they spent, or committed to spend, in excess of £500 at the show, contributing to the estimated spend (or commitment to spend) at the event of more than £1.3 million.

The audience was 50% first time visitors, remaining mainly an ABC1 demographic, who spend a lot on all aspects of their cycling life, and 17% of the audience were women as Rouleur continues to increase the diversity of the show on and off stage.

To find out more about exhibiting at this year’s event, contact Kelly Booth for more information via email: kelly@rouleur.cc