BAM European gathering of cyclists prepares for 10th Edition

BAM (Bicycle Adventure Meeting) is preparing for its 10th edition, which will take place June 7-9, 2024, in the medieval town of Mantua, Italy.

The gathering, which, in 2023, saw more than 250,000km ridden by BAM festival-goers, is a free event – dedicated to the global bikepacking and touring community – offering what is described as a unique party format.

For the 2024 edition of BAM bike travellers will converge on the medieval town of Mantua, Italy, set against a backdrop of Italian lakes, with expectations that the 10th edition will be the largest gathering of cycle travellers in Europe.

Previous editions of the event have seen riders pedal from locations across Europe, as well as travelling/riding from as far as the USA to reach BAM.

The BAM formula

Simplicity meets community with a straightforward formula: set out from home by bicycle to collectively arrive at the same destination, sharing roads and stories.

Established in 2014, BAM has evolved beyond a festival, swiftly transforming into a movement and cultural touchstone for those who view cycling not solely as a sport but as an immersive experience — a chance to connect with others and explore new horizons.

Organisers point out that each year BAM draws a diverse array of people, on a diverse array of bikes, all united by the shared desire to ride, explore and connect. It’s said that no other event in Europe demonstrates a comparable ability to inspire people to saddle up, load their bags or backpacks and embark on a new adventure, no matter the distance.

Sustainable, shared, adventures

BAM organisers are keen to emphasise that the gathering has an ethos of sustainability at its core: Participants arrive by pedal power, either from their homes or, at the very least, the final kilometres, often utilising public transport.

As a benchmark for such a statement, it was estimate that during the previous edition, participants covered at least 250,000 kilometres by bike to reach Mantua, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of travellers.

What unfolds during BAM?

Event organisers put on what they describe as a kaleidoscope of meetings, music, workshops, and bike rides. From Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, the program unfolds along two distinct threads. For those eager to actively engage, the days are brimming with workshops and encounters with fellow travellers, artists, companies, and anyone with a story to share.

Meanwhile, those opting for a more laid-back BAM experience can enjoy music, savour a beer, explore the surroundings, or simply bask in the beauty of their surroundings.

The international presence at BAM is reportedly growing, with travellers from abroad increasingly incorporating BAM into cycle journeys through Italy.

Asked to summarise what BAM 2024 will deliver, the team state the gathering promises to be “a tapestry of extraordinary tales, often woven by ordinary individuals who have chosen the simple magic of pedalling into the distance” – such is the enchantment of the bicycle.