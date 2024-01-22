Bosch eBike Systems continues dealer training sessions, announces COREbike attendance

Share Facebook

Bosch eBike Systems has announced the final dates and locations available on its popular dealer training series for spring 2024.

Dealers across the UK are invited to broaden their knowledge of the brand’s offering to better serve their customers and gain tips on selling, operating, installing, and removing the products.

This year’s course includes training on the all-new features of the smart system and expansion of the Bosch portfolio, including the Performance Line SX, CompactTube 400, PowerMore 250, and other new battery innovations. Dealers can also expand their knowledge of the powerful combination of the DiagnosticTool 3 and eBike Flow app, alongside Bosch’s eBike Service offering.

Remaining dates for 2024 dealer training:

Cornwall – 23 and 24.01.2024

Limerick – 30.01.2024

Dublin – 31.01.2024 / SOLD OUT

Belfast – 01.02.2024

Leeds – 06 and 07.02.2024 / SOLD OUT

Chester – 13 and 14.02.2024

Aviemore – 27.02.2024 / SOLDOUT

Motherwell – 29.02.2024 / SOLD OUT

Cambridge – 05.03.2024

Birmingham – 12.03.2024

Brighton – 19-20.03.2024

Bristol – 14.03.2024

Registration and more information can be found at bosch-ebike.com/b2b/tickets.

Dealers are pointed to Jonathan Blount (Jonathan.Blount@mbps.eu) or Taylor Johnstone (Taylor.Johnstone@mbps.eu) if any booking difficulties are experienced.

Bosch eBike Systems to exhibit at COREbike

Bosch eBike Systems will return to COREbike from 18-20 February 2024 to engage with eBike retailers from across the UK and showcase the brand’s MY24 product range.

Visitors can learn more about the latest smart system updates and view products including the lightweight, compact Performance Line SX motor in the ‘Monaco’ room alongside brand partner Magura/MBPS.

Magura / MBPS Training

Late 2023 saw Magura announce mobile learning at any location would again feature for its 2024 programme.

As usual, the Magura TechAcademy focuses on information about products, maintenance and service as well as innovations for the 2024 model year.

Nine modules cover the complete training programme, which is otherwise only available at Magura on-site training courses.

The TechAcademy is now starting for the third year in a row and it is impossible to imagine MAGURA’s training programme without it.

Thanks to the additional online offer, Magura Bosch Parts and Services (MBPS) has been able to significantly reduce the training effort for specialist dealers and impart valuable knowledge about the products and services using attractively designed learning modules.

Confirmed by the success of the last two years, the MBPS is continuing the Magura TechAcademy and expanding it with new learning content for the 2024 training season. To find out more, click here.