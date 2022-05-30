The hottest new products in the bike trade this May

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Cannondale, Time Bicycles, Continental, Fizik, Fox, Lazer, Hiplok and Quoc

Cannondale Topstone Carbon

Cannondale has unveiled a refreshed Topstone Carbon, featuring improved geometry and enhanced, ride-smoothing Kingpin suspension. The new Topstone Carbon features Cannondale’s Kingpin suspension, built to be 100g lighter, more durable, and more streamlined than before, said Cannondale.

Kingpin absorbs bumps and vibrations without the weight and complexity of shocks or springs by using a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube that allows the back of the frame to flex.

In combination with Cannondale’s applied Proportional Response, Kingpin gives Topstone riders better traction on rough terrain. Additional geometry changes include lower standover and bottom bracket height. All Topstone Carbons are SmartSense-ready, and some models come with it already available.

The new Topstone Carbon will be available in sizes XS-XL. Topstone Carbon 1 Lefty and Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty are equipped with Lefty Oliver. SmartSense will be featured on carbon models 1 RLE, 2 L, and 3 L. Topstone retails for £2,700-£7,750.

Time ADHX gravel bike

Time Bicycles has announced the release of its first ever gravel bike, featuring some innovative design. The new Time ADHX is the first gravel bike to utilise braided carbon structure (BCS) technology and resin transfer molding (RTM), weaving together several types of carbon fibre.

Coming in five sizes, with four colours, the ADHX frame weighs just 1025g in the small/medium size, and features tyre clearance for up to 38c. The ADHX, which stands for Alpe d’Huez X, is available online in Canada, the US, and Australia, with a suggested retail price of between €3,299 to €3,499 in Europe,

depending on spec.

Continental Gravity Range

Tyre manufacturing giant Continental has launched its newest line of products, the Gravity Range, targeting

the downhill, enduro and trail mountain biking markets. Continental is distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher, I-Ride, Bob Elliot, and Raleigh.

The five new unique tread patterns have been designed to suit dry hardpack, loose terrain, mud, and any conditions in between, with three casing and three compound options, across four sizes. Named Xynotal, Argotal, Hydrotal, and Kryptotal Fr and Re, the Gravity Range tyres were released on 7th April, and pricing starts at €59.90.

Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon

Fizik has introduced the Vento Ferox Carbon, a new all-road shoe designed for the trails. Durable and tear-resistant, woven mesh over a PU laminated upper, Li2 BOA Fit System, X1 Carbon outsole with rubber tread, stiffness index 10, weight: 297g, sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes).

The Vento Ferox Carbon combines a performance-ready stiff and responsive carbon outsole with an upper construction that is breathable, lightweight, durable and resistant. It is available in two colours: lilac/white and black/black and is priced at £299.

Fox 32 Taper-Cast Gravel Fork

Fox has announced the release of a new suspension fork designed for gravel riding. The new 32 Taper-Cast Gravel Fork is the lightest suspension fork ever built by Fox, and is designed to increase the control and soften the blow on longer off-road rides.

Designed with Fox’s FIT4 or GRIP damper options, the lightweight fork has the tunability of mountain bike suspension, with lower weight and less travel. Available now in the UK and Ireland through Silverfish UK. From £849 – £1,039.

Lazer KinetiCore

Lazer has presented KinetiCore, the “world’s first” fully integrated rotational impact technology for cycling helmets. KinetiCore has been in development for over a decade and is set to “change the way people think about brain protection technology”.

It provides improved protection for cyclists while making helmets lighter, improving airflow and increasing comfort. The development of KinetiCore began just over ten years ago when awareness of the dangers of

rotational impact began to improve, and technologies started appearing in the market to combat those effects.

KinetiCore will initially be available in six helmets: two road, one MTB, one urban and two kids. Pricing is:

Vento (aero road) – £259.99

Jackal (MTB) – £179.99

Strada (mid-range road) – £99.99

CityZen (urban) – £59.99

P’Nut (kids) – £39.99

Nutz (kids) – £39.99

Hiplok Organizer, Ride Shield, and Flipstand

British lock brand Hiplok has released a range of storage and maintenance accessories to keep kit and bikes protected. The three new products – the Organizer, Flipstand, and Ride Shield – are all part of the Hiplok accessories range, designed to make life easier for riders.

The Ride Shield, which retails for £120, is a padded car and bike protector that sits in the back of a vehicle to prevent scratches when travelling with a bike. Flipstand is a unique tool that can be used to hold handlebars and protect the saddle when working on the bike while it is upside down. It also comes with a pocket to store tools. Retail price is £19.99.

Hiplok’s Organizer, which retails for £39.99, is a bike equipment and gear storage accessory, that has pockets for helmets and footwear, with elasticated storage straps for tools and accessories. The Organizer is compatible with Hiplok’s Airlok, clothes hangers, and wall mounting.

Quoc Gran Tourer and Chelsea cycling shoes

British cycling shoe brand Quoc has unveiled its two latest models – the Gran Tourer II gravel shoe and the

Chelsea Cycling Boot. The Gran Tourer takes Quoc’s best-selling lace gravel shoe and combines it with a stiffer sole, upgraded all-weather microfibre, and an in-house-developed dial system.

Featuring Nylon-composite midsole for ‘hike-a-bike’ comfort, a vibration-absorbing insole, and Gravel-Grip rubber compound outsole, the Gran Tourer is purpose built for gravel adventures. Available in classic black or black gum/pink colourways, the Gran Tourer retails for £190.

The SPD compatible Chelsea boot is designed for trail riders, bikepackers and city commuters as a water-resistant shoe that combines an all-day boot and rigid cycling shoe. Crafted with a pull-on design, a cycle-ready midsole, made with two-tone suede, and with fully recessed mountain bike cleat compatibility. Comes in black and brown, retailing for £180.