Bicycle insurance company Laka now working with Dockr

Bicycle insurance company Laka has announced that it is now working with cargo bike subscription giant Dockr.

As part of their Dockr subscription, thousands of Dockr clients in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands can now benefit from Laka’s insurance and fleet management system.

Laka and Dockr both bring a modern and flexible model to their retrospective industries. With Dockr, clients pay via an all-inclusive flexible subscription model, whilst Laka offers flexible insurance contracts that allow daily policy changes.

Both companies also maximise revenue opportunities for their clients. Laka has its own in-house customer services team, who provides fast service to get riders back on their bikes and Dockr’s subscription includes regular service at the customer’s location and backup vehicles when necessary.

Dockr is the most recent addition to Laka’s commercial client list, which features Decathlon, Randstad, EAV, Zapp, and Santis Global.

Laka CEO Tobias Taupitz said: “We listened to clients’ pain points with traditional insurance to develop a product that challenges the outdated insurance model. Laka provides tech-driven flexible policies to better suit their needs; whether they are a global company or a fast-growing (and fast-changing) start-up.

“Dockr is one of those fast-growing companies. We are delighted to work with the Dockr team, who are aligned with Laka’s disruptive approach of rebelling against outdated models to do things differently, to do them better.”

Nadine van der Hoorn, managing director at Dockr, said: ”At Dockr we look for innovation and customer-focus in all partners we work with. These are key drivers for us and our partners to grow with the disruptive Dockr model.

“When starting conversations with Laka we’ve found a partner who will work with us (instead of against) to offer our customers the best possible cargo solution in inner cities. This requires courage from both of us to embrace the unknown.”