Cyclescheme’s Adrian Warren elected Cycle to Work Alliance chair for fourth term

Cyclescheme’s senior product director Adrian Warren has been voted the Cycle to Work Alliance chair for the fourth consecutive year.

The Cycle to Work Alliance Chair is elected annually by a majority member vote. Nominations are open to all members, and to nominate, each person has the opportunity to put their case forward. The Cycle to Work Alliance consists of five cycle to work providers.

Warren said: “The Cycle to Work Alliance has made phenomenal headway in getting more people cycling to work, and I’m privileged to be able to continue this work through my latest appointment.

“My main aim for this term as the Cycle to Work Alliance chair will centre around cycling being more inclusive. I’d like to see the alliance continue to approach government decision-makers with the benefits that cycling to work can have on the cost-of-living crisis and open the scheme up to those who are self-employed or on national minimum wage.”

The Cycle to Work Alliance is led by providers of the cycle to work scheme Cyclescheme, Cycle Solutions, Evans Cycles, Halfords, and Vivup. The alliance members come together to promote the health, environmental and employee engagement benefits of cycling to work.

Cyclescheme, part of Blackhawk Network, recently reached one million cycle to work certificate requests. The provider offers an end-to-end service for employers, a simple way for businesses to provide employees with savings on a bike or bike accessory purchased tax-efficiently via salary sacrifice.

Warren took over the position from Steve Edgell of Cycle Solutions, who held the chairmanship from 2010 to 2019.

Business groups and cycling advocates recently joined forces to call for an expansion to the Cycle to Work scheme that would unlock access for workers earning at or near national minimum wage (NMW) and the self-employed. The call, which has been sent to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, has been backed by groups including the Co-Op, Federation of Small Businesses and British Cycling.