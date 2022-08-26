Schools and families invited to take part in October’s Cycle to School Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bikeability Trust and Sustrans are inviting schools and families across the UK to take part in Cycle to School Week, taking place from 3rd to 7th October.

Participants can choose between pledging to swap one car journey for cycling, cycle to school every day, cycle with their family or discover somewhere new on a cycle ride.

Pledges can be made on the Bikeability website and all participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a brand new Frog City 61 Bike. Schools can also encourage their pupils to take part using presentations, activities and lesson plans created by the Bikeability Trust and Sustrans. The resources will be available throughout the year.

Emily Cherry, CEO at The Bikeability Trust, said: “I am so proud that the Bikeability Trust is taking the lead on Cycle to School Week, in partnership with our friends at Sustrans. It’s so important that children are active and a cycling commute is great for the health – and purses! – of the whole family, as well as our planet.

“We have already trained over four million children to cycle, and we are excited to celebrate the joys of cycling across the UK in October. By working with schools and families to encourage a more active school run, we’re now embedding healthy habits in the next generation. I will be pledging to discover a new cycle ride with my family this Cycle to School Week, what will yours be?”

According to Cycling UK, on average just 2.2% of children cycle to school and 35.4% are driven to school. The average journey to school is just 2.4 miles.

Xavier Brice, CEO of walking and cycling charity Sustrans, said: “Sustrans works across the UK to ensure everyone is able to access safe routes, so we know that to get more people, of all generations, to travel actively, we must make it easy and enjoyable to walk, wheel and cycle.

“This means designing the places where we live and learn around people, to reduce air pollution and carbon emissions around schools and to help children build relationships with their environment and their community.

“We are delighted to partner with the Bikeability Trust for Cycle to School Week which is a fantastic way to encourage pupils and families to travel actively together, inspiring the crucial change in how we travel that benefits us all.”

Read more: ‘Prioritising active travel will benefit our nation’s health’: Social prescription trial welcomed by charities

Chris Boardman, national active travel commissioner, said: “Active Travel England’s mission is to ensure everyone can travel actively, every day if they choose. It’s particularly important that we ensure young people have the choice to get around in ways that save them money, are healthy and – crucially – are sustainable.

“We really welcome Cycle to School Week. It’s an opportunity for everyone to try travelling a bit differently, to remember how nice it is to get around under your own steam. Imagine if, like our European neighbours, this was a daily habit for the school run. This year’s Cycle to School Week is a chance to give it a go.”