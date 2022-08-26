Trek recalling Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems

Share Facebook

Trek is voluntarily recalling its 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems.

This is because the carbon base bar and handlebar/stem can crack if overloaded, said Trek, and if this happens while riding, cyclists could lose control of the bicycle and fall.

The affected models are:

– All model year 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colourway

– All model year 2021 and 2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colourway

– All aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems

Those who are unsure whether their bicycle or handlebar/stem is affected by this recall can take it to their local Trek retailer for a free inspection. The company is urging customers not to ride a bicycle equipped with the affected base bar or handlebar/stem until it has been brought to a Trek retailer for replacement.

Through an authorised retailer, Trek will provide owners of the recalled models the following:

For Speed Concept SLR bicycles, Trek will provide a replacement base bar, new bar tape, and installation.

For Emonda SLR bicycles and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VC-R handlebars/stems, Trek will provide an individual handlebar and stem until an updated handlebar/stem combo is available and new bar tape. The individual handlebar and stem are the customer’s to keep, said Trek. The retailer will also notify the customer when the updated handlebar/stem combo is available for installation.

In addition, when a customer brings their bicycle to a Trek retailer for repair, Trek will give them a £100 GBP in-store credit that can be used toward any Trek or Bontrager merchandise.

Trek is conducting this recall voluntarily and in coordination with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC said Trek has received 37 reports of broken carbon handlebars, including one report of injury involving scrapes and bruises.