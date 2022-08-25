Hummingbird teams up with British Racing Motors to launch new limited-edition bike

Share Facebook

Hummingbird has partnered with motor racing specialists British Racing Motors (BRM), to launch a new limited-edition bike.

Weighing in at 6.9kg, the new flax Hummingbird x BRM model will be an edition of 17 – celebrating the total BRM Grand Prix team victories.

Each bike will display a VIN plate, denoting the edition number and Grand Prix win, and be custom painted in the exclusive BRM partnership colours.

Charlie Mellor, general manager of Hummingbird said: “This new collaboration is the perfect fit for Hummingbird. BRM represents greatness in British motor racing history, as does the designer and engineer of our bikes, Prodrive.

“Built to the same standards as championship-winning race cars, our bikes have always been inspired by motorsports. The introduction of our new flax frame is no exception, and this new limited-edition version of the product is a fantastic way to showcase the innovations we’ve been able to carry out with flax weave.”

Already being used in the motorsport industry as an alternative to carbon fibre, flax is lighter than carbon and offers improved vibration damping. Like the carbon fibre range, the new flax model passed ISO standards with after being put through the industry’s rigorous stress tests.

Paul Owen, director of BRM, added: “BRM’s “Reawakening” is designed to not only tell the story of Britain’s First Formula 1 team, introduce it to a new audience and position it for the future, but also to highlight everything that the team stands for – innovation, experimentation, craftsmanship and high-quality British engineering.

“Both ProDrive and Hummingbird share this ethos, and it is for precisely that reason that we are excited about this collaboration and where it may take us.”

Founded in 1949 and based in the market town of Bourne in Lincolnshire, British Racing Motors raced 1950 to 1974, competing in 172 Grands Prix and winning 17.

The Hummingbird x BRM Flax bike starts at £3,995 and is available for pre-order now.