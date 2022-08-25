Bespoked collaborates with SQlab to allow exhibitors use of ergonomic saddles and accessories

Bespoked has partnered with SQlab for the 2022 edition of the handmade bicycle show.

Exhibitors will be invited to use SQlab’s range of ergonomic saddles and accessories for free, for the chance to win £1,000.

Bespoked is a celebration of handmade bicycles and the people who make them. Now in its 11th year, it aims to celebrate, elevate and contribute to the sustainability of independent framebuilding, while intentionally cultivating diversity in all its facets.

SQlab is a specialist for ergonomics and rider-bike touch points like saddle, grips, bars and pedals.

Petor Georgallou, director at Bespoked, said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with SQLab, on the first ever Bespoked SQ build off. Exhibitors will be invited to use SQlab’s innovative range of ergonomic saddles and accessories (free of costs) for the chance to win £1,000.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to collaborate with SQlab and can’t wait to see how their products are incorporated into the builds at this year’s show by a lineup of some of the world‘s most skilled and creative frame builders.”

Bastian Dietz, director global business development SQlab, is “stoked about the collab, because it simply is a perfect brand and product fit, for all stakeholders, doesn’t matter if builders, customers or visitors.

“Why: These custom bikes are unique pieces, each a work of art, fitted perfectly to the owner. Same approach like we at SQlab have, it’s all about sizing and fitting for an outstanding riding experience. We only made a quick deal for 2022, but I am sure, this is just the start of a long-term partnership.”

When and where:

14th to 16th October,

Friday: 14:00 – 18:00

Saturday: 10:00 – 18:00

Sunday: 10:00 – 16:00

Lee Valley VeloPark, London, E20 3AB

£35 three-day entry,

£20 day entry (concessions available)

Tickets are available here.