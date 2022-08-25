PaceUp Media partners with Link My Ride to provide PR and marketing support

Share Facebook

Pre-ride organisational platform Link My Ride has announced the appointment of PaceUp Media as its activation partner across PR and marketing activity.

Co-founded by current and former professional cyclists Tom Pidcock and Jacques Sauvagnargues, Link My Ride helps cyclists connect with riders, clubs and cycling hubs, at the touch of a button. The platform is aiming to connect the cycling network globally.

Sauvagnargues said: “We’re excited to have partnered with PaceUp at this hugely important time in our development as we approach our launch and look to roll out our go to market strategy. The PaceUp team has the knowledge, experience and network to help us achieve our goals and add value too across the board.”

Launched in 2018, PaceUp Media is a cycling and adventure sports PR and communications agency that strives to build awareness for brands, professional teams and athletes.

It will be providing Link My Ride with a broad range of PR, marketing and communications support across its launch and beyond. Link My Ride has a busy launch programme planned for the coming months, engaging the industry, athletes, riders and clubs alike.

PaceUp founder and director Tom Copeland added: “What Jacques and Tom are building is awesome and something we’re proud to be a part of. Between them and the wider Link My Ride team we’ve very quickly formed a close collaboration which will set us all on the best footing for a successful launch and roll out.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Link My Ride has gained the backing of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, which will support further development of the platform and a comprehensive global launch, while also opening up an industry network of sports, tech and data companies supported by the Fund.