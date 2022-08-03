Community-focused cycling app Link My Ride gains backing of Dutch Sport Tech Fund

Share Facebook

Community-focused cycling app Link My Ride has gained the backing of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund.

Founded by professional cyclist Tom Pidcock, a Tour de France stage winner and rider for Team Ineos, together with former teammate turned co-founder Jacques Sauvagnargues, Link My Ride is in the final phases of development ahead of launching towards the end of this year.

The backing of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund supports further development of the platform and a comprehensive global launch, while also opening up an industry network of sports, tech and data companies supported by the Fund.

Sauvagnargues said: “We are really excited to have the support of such a well-renowned sport fund. Their confidence in how we’re looking to connect cyclists all around the world more simply and conveniently gives us even more confidence as we head towards our public launch towards the end of this year. There are many clear synergies within their portfolio and contact base that can aid the growth of Link My Ride.”

Alexander Jannsen, CEO of the Dutch Sport Tech Fund, added: “As a fund we were eager to penetrate the cycling market and community. Link my Ride stood out, ticking all the boxes; a great business model, founders, advisors and influencers; a charitable focus, a young and ambitious team, a cool app… and a co-founder who has just won the Alpe d’Huez stage of the Tour de France in Tom Pidcock.

“Our Fund is extremely proud to be part of this winning team. We look forward to working together with Link My Ride to support the growth of a globally booming sport.”

Link My Ride is designed to simplify organising group rides thanks to a range of smart features aimed at convenience and creating connections. Riders can quickly and easily find rides within the community suited to their ability, discipline and location.