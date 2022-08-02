Brompton’s James Stannard sets new record for Land’s End to John o’Groats on a Brompton folding bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton’s James Stannard has set a new fastest known time for the Land’s End to John o’Groats bike ride completed on a Brompton folding bicycle.

Stannard, who is the insight manager at Brompton and an Albion ambassador, completed the 879-mile ride in three days 11 hours (83 hours) – beating the previous record of five days and 11 hours (135 hours) by two days.

He completed the unsupported 83-hour ride on a Brompton P Line. Stannard’s kit included an Albion Short Sleeve Jersey, an Albion Pocket Bib Shorts, an Albion Rain Jacket 3.0, an Albion Insulated Jacket 3.0, Albion Ultralight Backpack, and Albion Arm and Leg Warmers.

Stannard said: “Having ridden a Brompton for years, and working for the brand for the past 18 months, I know how versatile and capable the bicycles are. Whether it’s riding across a city, or riding the length of the country, it’s all possible.

“In the UK, we often see a Brompton as a bike you’d only use to commute, so the more people who know what’s possible the better. It also made getting the train home at the end of the ride nice and easy too, which was a bonus. Even if it did take 21 hours!”

Brompton P Line:

Rear Derailleur: Brompton 4-speed

Rear sprockets: 11-13-15-18

Chainset: Shimano Ultegra 52/36

Front Derailleur: Shimano Dura Ace 9000 with clamp

Front Derailleur Shifter: Sunrace M90 Friction Shifter

Bottom Bracket: Shimano Ultegra with spacers

Tyres: Schwalbe One

Bottle Cages: Arundel Mandible Stainless with Monkii clips

Handlebar: Joseph Kuosac Flat

Aero bars: Ergotec Tribar Easyliner 2

Ride data:

Distance: 1,347km

Elevation: 11,199m

Elapsed Time: 83h 01m

Moving Time: 49h 19m

Average speed: 27.3km/h

Calories burned: 29,497

Read more: Bikepacking specialist Apidura launches online frame pack fitting tool

Last year, Brompton announced its Superlight had transformed into the Brompton P Line for 2022, in line with the brand simplifying its bike categories. Will Carleysmith, chief design and engineering officer, said: “With its titanium rear frame and forks, the Brompton Superlight has always offered a superior user experience than its all-steel equivalent.

“The new Brompton P Line is a leap forward from the Superlight, it is faster to ride, lighter to carry and easier to move around the city in every way. Significant weight savings and performance improvements have been achieved through the entirely redesigned rear frame and lightweight components including the compact 4-speed gearset.”

Last month, Brompton launched the ‘lightest Brompton electric bike ever’, the Electric P Line, with a titanium advanced rear frame, superlight 4-speed gearing system and enhanced portability features.