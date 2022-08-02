Bikepacking specialist Apidura launches online frame pack fitting tool 

Share Facebook

British bikepacking brand Apidura has launched an innovative tool to help riders fit their packs to their machine.

The new online resource allows riders to upload a photo of their bike, scale the photo using the rear wheel, and then virtually ‘try on’ as many frame packs as they like.

Apidura, based in London, is a leader in bikepacking, touring, and ultradistance baggage, offering a huge range of on-bike packs and backpacks.

On the release of its new Interactive Sizing Tool, the Apidura general manager George Huxford, said: “The Interactive Sizing Tool is the latest in our ongoing efforts to take the complexity out of bikepacking with Kit Grids and Guides that help new and experienced bikepackers alike understand what they might want to carry for a specific adventure or race and how to pack it. We intend to keep developing the Interactive Sizing Tool to cover a wider variety of pack types and expand our resources and guides to ensure that anyone planning to attach gear to their bike has a one stop solution for identifying what to carry, how to carry it and how to make it all fit on their bike, regardless of what they ride.”

Previously, fitting bikebags at home has involved either guesswork, printing out templates to fit to the bike, or a time-consuming and costly custom-fitted bag.

Apidura added: “From the earliest days of Apidura, we’ve studied frame geometry to understand exactly how much variation there really is between bikes and identify how many different sizes and shapes of frame bags we need in our ranges to guarantee a great fit for as many bikes as possible. It turns out you can provide a great fit for the majority of bikes with surprisingly few size options. The challenge is identifying which of those options is the perfect fit for each bike without taking loads of measurements or printing out a template.

“That’s why we’ve created the first ever Interactive Sizing Tool for bikepacking bags which takes the guess work, print outs and doubt out of finding the perfect frame pack fit. Riders simply need to take a side-on photo of their bike, upload it to the tool and scale the image using the rear wheel. They can then virtually try on any frame pack from any series and see how it fits.”

Check out the the Apidura Interactive Sizing Tool here: https://www.apidura.com/frame-pack-sizing/