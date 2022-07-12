Brompton launches ‘lightest Brompton electric bike ever’, the Electric P Line

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Brompton has launched the ‘lightest Brompton electric bike ever’, the Electric P Line, with a titanium advanced rear frame, superlight 4-speed gearing system and enhanced portability features.

This is the first Brompton Electric to feature the all-new superlight 4-speed gearing system which has been seen on the T Line and P Line models, said the brand.

The P Line Electric is available with a 3D-metallic finish in Storm Grey and Midnight Black, and as with all Brompton bikes is powder-coated at the paint facility in the Brompton London Factory using environmentally-friendly powders and energy from 100% renewable sources.

Will Butler-Adams, CEO at Brompton Bicycle, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Brompton Electric P Line today. This is the most compact folding electric bike on the market – and the culmination of years of research and development.

“Utilising elements of our in-house designed componentry featured on the P Line and T Line models, this bike is truly lightweight and portable.

“E-bikes are essential for expanding access to cycling, as they enable more people to ride further and take journeys by bike that they otherwise may not have. Developing a lightweight one that is also incredibly compact is something we’re proud of – and we can’t wait to see people riding them.”

The Brompton Electric P Line moves at speeds of up to 25km per hour with three levels of power assist, and riders can travel as far as 70km on a single charge.

The bike folds in less than 20 seconds, said Brompton, and the innovative dual-locking seat post means cyclists can steer the folded bike by the saddle.

The 341g Brompton-engineered Roller Rack is designed around the centre of gravity to minimise the feeling of weight. It’s simple to mount with four fixings and bosses on the frame.

Every Brompton Electric folding bike is hand-built by the brand’s teams in London and Sheffield. Each bike comes with a seven-year registered frame warranty and a three-year electric system warranty.