Eurobike 2022: Honbike launching new U4 e-bike, performance skincare brand Ass Magic to exhibit

Honbike is kicking off its Eurobike debut with a brand new e-bike – the Honbike U4 – that has been specifically designed to attract traditional bicycle riders and encourage them to make the switch over to an e-bike.

Eurobike kicks off tomorrow with business days which will see 1,500 exhibitors present new product innovations, from bikes and e-bikes, to parts, components and clothing, in seven halls and within the large outdoor area of Messe Frankfurt. On the festival days, from 16th to 17th July, the exhibition grounds of Messe Frankfurt will be open to all bicycle fans and enthusiasts.

Thanks to a minimalist frame design, made from 7000 series aircraft-grade aluminium, the Honbike U4 is lightweight but sturdy, for road and gravel cycle paths. It has three operating modes (eco-city-sport) of electrical support that allow riders to tackle different terrain.

Honbike’s SmartHon system automatically adjusts and delivers the power assistance users need, based on the terrain and rider behaviour. A 432 Wh frame-integrated battery delivers a maximum range of 62 miles on a single charge. The built-in LCD display also means riders can use the power system without the need for a phone.

Quinton Pullinger, managing director, Honbike, said: “Our e-bikes are designed to promote no chain, no fuss and our Honbike U4 is no exception.

“It is a model of true craftsmanship, thanks to technology and design that offer buyers affordable value, so it is the smart choice for anyone who has ever considered an e-bike but not yet made the move.

“Ideal for those on a budget, compared to competitors, the Honbike U4 does not compromise on any of the features that e-bike lovers demand and have come to expect.”

Available for pre-order/purchase from tomorrow, 13th July for the RRP of £1,599 including tax, the Honbike U4 can be purchased directly from https://www.Honbike.com/ and will start shipping from the middle of August.

Hailing from the home of the Cape Epic, performance skincare brand Ass Magic is launching onto the global stage at this week’s Eurobike.

Ass Magic will launch in Europe this summer with the brand’s first participation at the Frankfurt show.

Chris Wolhuter, the founder of Ass Magic, said: “We’re excited to take the plunge into Europe and the global arena. When the opportunity came around in the last few weeks to take a stand at the show, we jumped at the chance.

“Until this point, we have largely traded in South Africa with forays into Europe, South America and the USA. We have been getting more requests for our chamois cream from aboard and the opportunity came about to work with Mark Cuperus from Fearless BV. Fearless BV will act as our agent in Europe.”

Mark Cuperus said: “Ass Magic has been well received by our distributors. They love the feel, as well as the name and look of the product. We are currently testing the product with a select group of athletes and the first feedback we have received has been good.”

Ass Magic was started eight years ago as the founder mixed different recipes on the kitchen table. Samples were sent out to the local community of cyclists in Cape Town, a few tweaks were made, and Ass Magic went to market in South Africa in 2014.

Today, Ass Magic is produced in an ISO 22716:2007 registered facility. It is also registered with the European Cosmetic Notification Portal. Product innovation is a key element of the brand. The team is currently developing three new products. An anti-chafe balm, geared towards runners and triathletes will also be available to sample at the show. There is also a skin repair cream and a technical apparel kit wash in the pipeline.

Wolhuter said: “Ass Magic samples will be available at Eurobike for anyone who would like to experience the MAGIC themselves. We will be at stand B81b in Hall 8. Mark and I are open for meetings with dealers and distributors at the show, so any interested parties should please drop us a mail to schedule an appropriate time slot.”

Eurobike stand: Hall 8 – Stand B81b