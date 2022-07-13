Global sports technology platform Endurance Zone secures funding from entrepreneur and investor David Sear

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Global sports technology platform Endurance Zone has secured funding from serial entrepreneur and investor, David Sear.

Endurance Zone will use the cash injection to accelerate growth of its white-label rewards and data platform which is geared around driving customer engagement and retention for sports-related organisations. Its plans focus particularly on the US where it has gained significant traction of late, recently adding USA Cycling and Active Network to its list of clients which already includes Spartan, Yellow Jersey and Echelon.

Sear, who has been investing in companies for more than 20 years, was the former COO of Worldpay and group chief executive of Skrill – which was sold to Optimal Payments (now Paysafe) for €1.1 billion in 2015.

He was chairman of SASS business Semafone (now Sycurio) as it became a global market leader in secure contact centre data and payments until its successful sale to Livingbridge in 2021, and was also chairman of mobile payments and marketing specialist Bango (AIM:BGO) for nine years.

Sear said: “Endurance Zone is quickly becoming the platform of choice for any sports brand to engage and excite its customers, and its rapid roll-out in Europe and North America is already well underway. Their talented team, led by visionary CEO David Birch and tech titan Todd Jennings, have built one of the most exciting technology platforms I have ever seen, and in the process begun to build an unrivalled network of sports brands and connected consumers.”

Read more: Eurobike 2022: Continental, Hiplok, MiRider and Restrap

David Birch, CEO and founder of Endurance Zone, said: “To have someone of David’s experience and calibre invest in Endurance Zone is a huge pat on the back for all the hard work the team have put in to date. David has years of experience in leading and scaling businesses in the tech space and I’m personally excited to have him as a lead investor as we grow Endurance Zone to be a globally recognised brand.

“We’re on a mission to engage and incentivise consumers to be active, elevating the fitness and health of millions of people. David’s investment will have a huge impact on this mission.”