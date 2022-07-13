Eurobike 2022: Continental, Hiplok, MiRider and Restrap

Share Facebook

Eurobike kicks off today, 13th July, in Frankfurt, with exhibitors presenting their newest product innovations ranging from bikes to e-bikes, parts, components and clothing. The business days are from today to 15th July, and from 16th-17th July the exhibition grounds will be open to all bike fans and enthusiasts.

Continental has announced its return to Eurobike for 2022, with the tyre brand preparing to showcase products across all cycling sectors, plus a number of upcoming products. At the event, Continental is also set to reaffirm its commitment to improving the sustainability of both the final product and its operational and manufacturing processes by announcing a 2050 target for carbon neutrality across the value chain.

Amongst a raft of new environmental and social commitments, Continental is set to roll out its responsibly sourced natural rubber across a broader range of tyres – including its acclaimed Gravity Range of performance mountain bike tyres. Alongside this initiative, Continental has expanded its 2018 partnership with GIZ (German Society for International Cooperation) to improve the environmental and social responsibility of the Indonesian natural rubber supply chain.

A broad range of Continental tyres will be displayed at Eurobike. Highlights are set to include the Gravity range of MTB tyres as ridden by the pro mountain bike racers of Continental Atherton Racing, Pivot Factory Racing, Continental Nukeproof and Pinkbike Factory Racing.

Also available to view at the booth will be the expanded family of Grand Prix 5000 road tyres, including the newly launched limited edition Grand Prix 5000 TT TdF tyre to celebrate the Tour de France, and the Grand Prix 5000 S TR. Continental’s Terra tubeless-ready gravel range, including the new specialist 50mm Terra Hardpack tyre and a wider range of Terra Speed and Terra Trail tyres, will also be displayed at the booth.

Included in a preview of upcoming products will be the eContact Plus tyre, a tyre specifically developed for the unique demands of urban e-biking and available in multiple sizes. In developing this tyre, Continental said it focused on enhancing durability and puncture protection to resist the impact of increased torque and acceleration on tyres at speeds of up to 50km/h.

Hiplok will showcase two new bike locks at Eurobike. The Hiplok D1000 represents a “world first” in security as the only portable bike lock to be able to withstand sustained attack from an angle-grinder. The company will also preview the Hiplok Switch, a Sold Secure rated folding lock with a unique system that allows the rider to rapidly switch between carrying lock or bottle, giving greater flexibility to bike set up.

Hiplok D1000 uses advanced material technology including Ferosafe, a composite graphene material that effectively resists high power angle-grinders due to its unique chemical and physical properties. The application of Ferosafe within the D1000’s patent-pending design results in a lightweight, mobile bicycle lock that can be used in the same way as any other classic U Lock, but with anti-cut properties.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, which saw D1000 achieve its funding target in less than 24 hours, the lock is now in production. Following delivery to the first backers, it will be available from the best bicycle and motorcycle retailers internationally later this year.

Hiplok Switch is a secure yet versatile folding lock, which can be carried on body or bike using Hiplok’s unique Clip + Ride system and its innovative Switch plate. Switch’s premium hardened steel bars linked with steel rivets provide a quality Sold Secure rated lock with a locking length up to 85cm.

But what makes Switch unique is its included bottle mount bracket and Switch plate, which fits both lock and bottle cage, allowing riders to swap between carrying a lock or a water bottle without having to change the holder or use a tool.

Hiplok co-founder Ben Smith said: “It’s great to finally be back at Eurobike after a three-year break and we are excited to show two ground-breaking Hiplok products to mark the occasion. D1000 shows our commitment to beating the bike thief with an incredible new level of security, while Switch draws on our desire to provide easy, practical security for every ride.”

Hiplok D1000 and Switch will be on display alongside the full range of Hiplok security and storage products at Eurobike, Booth #C19, Hall 12.

MiRider is introducing the MiRider One GB3, its own take on a geared bike. “Rather than take the easy, traditional option of moving the hub motor to the front and hanging a derailleur off the back, we wanted to be smarter than that,” said a statement. “We wanted to retain the balance and traction a rear wheel hub offers whilst avoiding a bulky and dirty gear set.”

Partnering with a specialist supplier in Europe, it has a seamless three-speed, grip shift gearbox, elegantly designed into the crank arm, offering maximum functionality for minimal fuss.

To enhance the unique gear system, MiRider has added a custom belt drive system, which provides a quiet and smooth ride without the oil. The trio of ratios have been devised to offer a perfect selection: first for climbing or riding without assistance, second for typical riding and third for cruising or riding above the 15.5mph cut out.

MiRider has also loaded the bike with a selection of extra upgrades such as hydraulic brakes, LCD colour screen with USB charge port, CNC lightweight pedals, Selle Royal sports seat and raised and wider handlebars.

Exclusively available in Platinum Silver, the MiRider One GB3 will be available to order from 1st August 2022 with a price point of £2,495. The MiRider One continues to be available in a range of five colours, plus the Edition models, from £1,595 with a wide range of accessories available.

Restrap is also attending Eurobike 2022, taking the opportunity to meet with bicycle retailers and press from around the world.

The UK-based cycling accessory brand will be located in Hall 11.1 Stand A13. It will be exhibiting its full range of products, including all of its products from its releases throughout the year along with its brand new point-of-sale displays for in-store support.

To support bricks and mortar stores, Restrap is launching new in store display and range bundles at Eurobike. It will be working closely with its in-store retailers, supporting them with merchandising displays (including countertop displays with products tailored for gravel riding and bikepacking) and acting as a point of contact for all things bikepacking and adventure cycling.

Sales director Edward Kingston said: “Bike packing and adventure cycling started as community events and here at Restrap we are keen to support local resellers, who strive to support and build communities of cyclists around their local hub.”

Restrap will be showcasing a plethora of its newly released products, which it has been working on and releasing throughout 2022.

These include the full Adventure Race Range, Full Frame Bags, Bumper Bar, updates to its Carry Everything Range (Canister Bags, Rear Top Tube Bag, Small Bar Bag) and new accessories (ranging from its new Tyre Boot Kits to its Bicycle Protection Kits).