Advanced Bikes UK looking to extend dealer network with Reco launch

Advanced Bikes UK is looking to extend its dealer network in the UK with the launch of Reco at this month’s Eurobike.

Reco frames are made of plastic granulate and recycled carbon fibre from the automotive industry, and the frames are 100% recyclable, said Advanced.

The Reco has been entered into the Innovators Award Category for the Eurobike Awards 2022.

The frames are made out of a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic granulate with a complex injection moulding technology creating a robust recyclable material. This method means that the frame can be ground up again after its life cycle, melted down and then manufactured into a new frame or component.

This manufacturing process takes place over a short period of time and is energy-efficient, said the brand, with the production of the Reco frames taking place in Germany with cost-efficient and carbon-neutral shipping to the UK.

Helge von Fugler, founder of Advanced in Germany, said: “The granulate used for new frames consists of recycled carbon fibre from the automotive industry. We can save 68% CO2 compared to a frame made of aluminium or a frame made of new layered carbon fibre.

“The great thing about Reco is that the process actually exists and is proven with bikes on the road, it is not a product study or concept… Reco One e-bikes are already being used by riders.”

According to von Fugler, the production of bicycles with the Reco technology is to be significantly expanded to all models in the next few years.

The Reco range features include:

– Bosch Smart System

– CX Motors 85 Nm torque

– 500, 625, 750 Wh batteries

– Hub or derailleur gearing

– Chain or belt drive

– Wave or diamond frames

– Rigid or suspension fork

– Two sizes: S-M, L-XL

– Three colour options: two gloss, one matte

– Active, comfortable riding position

– 48 different SKUs

– 30 year frame warranty

– Four year Bosch system warranty

UK and ROI distributors, Adam and Sophie Browne from Advanced Bikes UK said: “It’s amazing to launch the Reco range at Eurobike and we look forward to welcoming many UK dealers and press to our stand at the event. The Reco range of e-bikes offers high quality build and spec options, top of the range technology, a great aesthetic and competitive pricing… all with an inspiring sustainability message.

“Reco will be available in the UK from Autumn 22 and we are taking orders now. The feedback from dealers and press who have seen the early samples has been awesome and we look forward to extending our network in the UK. Working with our partners in Germany we have created a range of bikes that offer excellent performance and styling, while at the same time promote sustainability.

“We are passionate about cycling advocacy and providing e-bikes that offer solutions to many modern issues, including transport, health and the environment. Swing by the stand to see the range and test one of the Reco e-bikes at the Eurobike demo facility.”