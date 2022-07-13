Northwave and Raleigh UK partner in exclusive distribution deal

Share Facebook

Raleigh UK and Italian footwear and apparel brand Northwave have announced a new partnership to exclusively distribute the brand’s cycling category into the UK market.

Thomas Brandolini, global sales manager at Northwave, said: “Following a re-brand and re-focus of Northwave through 2021 the new partnership with Raleigh is incredibly exciting and presents both organisations with a joint opportunity to grow presence in the UK market.

“The UK is a strategic market for Northwave and we believe that nobody knows it better than Raleigh UK. We are excited to be working with Raleigh UK in the years to come.”

Throughout its 50-year history, Northwave has become synonymous with innovation quality, attention to detail, performance and sustainable development which is stitched into every product and its core values.

Peter Hunt, Raleigh UK’s head of brand and marketing, added: “We have been looking for the right partner to enter the apparel and footwear market with for some time, and when conversations began with Northwave we knew there was a great fit and synergy between our businesses.

“We are excited to welcome Northwave into the Raleigh portfolio and delivering the great plans we have established together.”

Those interested in becoming a Northwave stockist should contact their Raleigh account manager or sales@raleigh.co.uk for more information.

Raleigh Bike Parts is a UK distributor of over 40 sports and cycling-related parts and accessory brands, holding the exclusive UK distribution rights to several exciting brands including MET, Moon, Saris, Burley, Bluegrass, Bont and XLC. The company also distributes several high-profile brands including Continental, Schwalbe, SRAM and KMC on a non-exclusive basis.

XLC recently launched a new e-bike specific rear rack, the Almada Work-E, a combination of functionality and sophisticated design, offering a complete bike transport system. The tow ball rack is specifically designed the support e-bike weights with a max load of 60kg.