XLC launches new e-bike specific rear rack, the Almada Work-E

XLC has launched a new e-bike specific rear rack, the Almada Work-E.

The new XLC Rear Rack Almada Work-E is a combination of functionality and sophisticated design, said distributor Raleigh Bike Parts, offering a complete bike transport system. The tow ball rack is specifically designed the support e-bike weights with a max load of 60kg.

The integrated work stand also enables small repairs, adjustments, or maintenance to be carried out on the go.

James Trigg, XLC brand manager, said: “We are really excited about XLC’s new tow-ball rack the Almada Work-E. It’s specifically designed to accommodate e-bikes which we feel is integral to supporting the growing e-bike market in the UK.”

The Almada Work-E is a foldable, bike carrier, which has a unique and robust design and LED lighting. The wide wheel rails are designed for large e-MTBs so that two different sized bikes can easily be transported.

The new bike rack also offers the possibility to use the carrier as a work stand for easy bike maintenance and repair. The new bike grippers are suitable for every frame material, even for full suspension carbon frames.

The modular rail system (MRS) means various accessories, such as an extra XLC MRS Rail Lock, can be installed for additional security.

For end customers, the rear carrier is now available in stores for £590. In addition, the XLC range includes the perfect accessories, such as a loading ramp and a frame adaptor for low-entry bikes.

Raleigh Bike Parts is a UK distributor of over 40 sports and cycling-related parts and accessory brands. The company holds the exclusive UK distribution rights to brands including Moon, Saris, Burley, Bluegrass, Bont and XLC. It also distributes brands including Continental, Schwalbe, SRAM and KMC on a non-exclusive basis.