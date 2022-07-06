Restrap secures new distribution partnership in New Zealand with Everoutdoor

Share Facebook

UK-based cycling accessory brand Restrap has secured a new distribution partnership in New Zealand with Everoutdoor, based in Christchurch.

“We know the concept of bike packing and gravel adventure is still a new trend in many countries,” said international sales director Edward Kingston, “but there is an established MTB and road cycling market in New Zealand so it fits that the trend and sector will grow considerably over the next decade.”

Jack Tapp from Everoutdoor Ltd said: “We are excited to add the Restrap bag and accessory range to our offering of top brands available to bicycle retailers in New Zealand. Restrap are one of a few brands that offer a range of high quality, hand-made products to the bike packing, commuter and touring markets. The feedback received from the retailer network has been exceptional.”

Everoutdoor was established in 2016 as a small business operating from a garage. It is now located in Hei Hei, Christchurch and services the bicycle retailer network from there.

Restrap started in 2009 in a back bedroom manufacturing pedal straps. Today, the brand occupies a large workshop in Leeds and has become a close-knit team manufacturing technical bikepacking equipment and bicycle luggage for all kinds of cycling. It is distributed and resold in over 27 countries.

Earlier this year, the brand secured a new distribution partnership in the US with Quality Bicycle Products (QBP). With distribution centres in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Vancouver, and Toronto, QBP reaches a network of more than 5,000 independent retailers.