Stan’s NoTubes co-founders Stan and Cindy Koziatek announce retirement

Co-founders of Stan’s NoTubes, Stan and Cindy Koziatek, have announced their retirement from the business after 21 years as owner-operators.

Under their guidance, the company grew from a simple idea to solve the problem of flat tyres, to a global brand with distribution in nearly 70 countries. It all started in 2001, when, frustrated with punctured inner tubes and believing mountain bike tyres could perform better without them, Stan Koziatek developed a way to replace inner tubes with a liquid sealant.

Company president and long-time partner in the brand’s growth, Mike Bush, will continue as president and CEO, with support from Stan’s NoTubes’ new partner Zabel Companies.

Based in North Carolina, Zabel Companies owns a diverse portfolio of brand-driven companies in a variety of industries. Zabel’s expertise in investing in and strengthening core business operations will enable Stan’s to focus energy into developing and improving its high-quality products and excellent customer service, said the brand.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to have found Zabel Companies after a diligent search for the right fit,” said Bush. “Their emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth, building a strong brand, and preserving company staff and culture are values Stan, Cindy, and I have long shared. Zabel’s expertise and experience building businesses for long-term, sustained growth are a perfect fit for the continued growth of Stan’s.”

Rich Jones, partner with The Zabel Companies, said: “Stan and Cindy created a category, built a market leader, and have the preeminent brand in the industry; most importantly they surrounded themselves with great people and a strong leader in Mike Bush.

“We look forward to preserving Stan’s and Cindy’s legacy and what has made the business successful to date as we partner with and provide support to Mike and the Stan’s team to continue building and growing this great business.”

Bush added: “I’m incredibly happy that Stan and Cindy were able to exit the business on their terms and they leave behind an amazing team to continue their legacy. That team includes not just our outstanding employees, but our incredible distributors, dealers, OEM partners, our talented athletes, and most of all, our dedicated customers.

“We are so grateful for the support that has allowed us to grow the brand, celebrate so many athletic achievements, and save countless rides over the past twenty-plus years. We are also more excited than ever about the future as we start this new chapter together with Zabel.”