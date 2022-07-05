Whyte unveils new e-MTB, with improved handling and cornering 

Share Facebook

Whyte Bikes has unveiled its latest e-MTB innovation, the new and improved e-160.

The new version of the e-160, which retails for between £6,399 and £7,999, builds on previous designs, with a lower centre of gravity to improve cornering and handling.

By distributing the mass of the motor and battery closer to the ground, Whyte says it is the most agile e-bike it has made.

Sam Shucksmith, current and two-time British Enduro Series Champion and designer at Whyte Bikes, said “The frame has been developed from the ground up to fit around the new Bosch 750Wh battery which sits super low in the bike, that makes the handling really agile. We’ve got a new down tube that fits the new rail system that allows super easy installation and removal of the battery. Combined with our oversized head tube this makes a really stiff and strong frame that inspires confidence. You can just push as hard as you want because you know the bike’s got you.”

Whyte, the British bicycle designer based in East Sussex, offers a click and collect service through local retailers at WhyteBikes.com, while also being stocked in 220 retailers across the UK.

The e-160 is built with the Bosch Performance Line high-torque motor, which uses speed sensors to offer progressive pedal assistance.

It also features an LED remote on the handlebars, and pairs with the eBike Flow app for additional security and performance tuning via Bluetooth.

The e-160 has three spec levels– S, RS and RSX. The range is available in sizes from XS through to XL (model dependent), three wheel configurations–27.5”, 29”, and MX and six colours.

Whyte e-160 Spec

CATEGORY: Full suspension MTB enduro e-bike

MODEL: e-160

SPEC: Three component spec levels

MODEL YEAR: MY23

SIZES: XS, S, M, L, XL (model dependent)

WHEEL CONFIGURATIONS: 27.5”, 29er, MX

COLOURS: Gloss Turquoise; Gloss Lime; Gloss Orange; Matt Black

RRP: £6,399-£7,999

KEY COMPONENTS/SPEC:6061 Alloy, Hydro Formed T6 Aluminium, Multi Butted, Custom Drawn Frame

Oversized head tube

Bosch Performance Line CX (25km/h) 85Nm torque drive unit

Bosch 750Wh internal battery

Bosch CX Smart System

Shape.it Link