Pirelli launches Cinturato Gravel RC tyres

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pirelli has launched the Cinturato Gravel RC tyres, the racing version of its Cinturato Gravel tyres.

The Cinturato Gravel RC is intended for every gravel competition: on road, gravel or irregular terrain, said Pirelli. The brand said the new tyre was created to meet the needs of the fastest athletes of this discipline, who require fluidity and speed in compact and straight sections, and aggressiveness and maximum grip to face any curve easily and at the speeds of modern gravel racing.

The Cinturato Gravel RC will be shown to the public for the first time at this month’s Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany. It features a special tread pattern, with a tall profile and widely spaced knobs on the sidewalls and a low profile and compact tread spacing in the central area.

The new Cinturato Gravel RC is made with the high-performance Speedgrip compound. This proprietary compound from Pirelli allows riders to tackle every surface, from asphalt to gravel to off-road. Speedgrip offers durability comparable to that of the MTB Smartgrip, said Pirelli, excellent chemical grip on wet surfaces and a reduction in rolling resistance close to that of a pure road tyre.

The Cinturato Gravel RC has been reinforced compared to the other gravel tyres in the range, specifically to enable the tyre to safely face the toughest tests and sustain the watts expressed even by gravel professionals, on any type of terrain.

Its casing, this time in 60TPI nylon, is protected by a ‘belt’, which goes from bead to bead. Named Techwall Gravel, it adds a layer of reinforcement and protection against cuts without compromising the tyre’s rolling resistance and rideability.

Read more: Taiwan bike exports showing strong growth in 2022

Pirelli’s new Cinturato Gravel RC tyre is already available for purchase, in sizes 35-622, 40-622 and 45-622, in both the traditional black colour version and a Classic version, with para sidewalls.