Shared e-scooter and e-bike company Lime donates three adapted bikes to charity Wheels for Wellbeing

Shared electric scooter and bike company Lime has sponsored the purchase of three specialised, adapted bikes for inclusive cycling charity Wheels for Wellbeing.

The vehicles, two e-tricycles and one classic recumbent tricycle, will be used by Wheels for Wellbeing to run adapted and inclusive bike training sessions in Lambeth, Croydon and Lewisham this summer.

The sessions can be booked online and are run by the charity’s qualified cycle instructors and volunteers.

Isabelle Clement, director of Wheels for Wellbeing, said: “Our mission is to ensure that anyone can access the physical, emotional, practical and social benefits of cycling through our cycling sessions.

“We’re extremely grateful to Lime for helping us make this mission a reality – with more adapted vehicles available for our training sessions we can provide even more people the opportunity to stay fit and healthy through exercise, having a positive impact on both physical and mental wellbeing.”

The e-tricycles are designed to stabilise balance, making it easy to ride safely for those who find it difficult to ride a two-wheeled bicycle. It comes with a digital handlebar display allowing the user to control and choose the speed of the electric motor.

The classic recumbent tricycle additionally features a backrest to provide additional support for those that need it. This model also has power assist for riders who suffer from weakness and fatigue. Both vehicles have been equipped with Lime branding as part of the donation and partnership.

Alan Clarke, senior director of policy for Lime for UKI, said: “Demand for cycling in London is increasing all the time and we’re committed to ensuring everyone is able to participate. This partnership with Wheels for Wellbeing is part of our ongoing work to make our service as inclusive as possible.

“We do this through a number of means, from actively working with stakeholders representing disabled people, to introducing adapted vehicles to provide more people with access to sustainable transport. We’re excited to continue our work with Wheels for Wellbeing and look forward to helping more people experience the benefits of greener and affordable transport options.”

Lime and Wheels for Wellbeing already work closely together with the charity sitting on Lime’s Disability Advisory Board, alongside Thomas Pocklington Trust, Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Cycling for All. The Board provides regular feedback on how to improve Lime’s service.