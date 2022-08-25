Chapter 2 introduces Mana-Grvl one-piece carbon handlebar

Share Facebook

Chapter 2 has announced the introduction of its Mana-Grvl one-piece carbon handlebar.

Since the introduction of the AO gravel frameset in 2019, the gravel category has continued to grow rapidly with the number and size of adventure and gravel events around the world continuing to expand. In response to feedback from AO customers about the specific needs of gravel and adventure riding and racing, the Mana-Grvl has been developed from the ground up based.

The Mana-Grvl is available in six sizes (80-130 stem length/469-524 c-c at drops) and features a 12-degree flare and a 31.8mm diameter crossbar that allows the attachment of clip-on TT Bars and other accessories.

The Mana-Grvl uses a 1-1/8″ steerer which means it is compatible with other manufacturers’ forks also using a 1-1/8″ steerer with cables/hoses entering the underside of the crossbar.

Tech specs:

– Made from 100% Toray Carbon

– Available in 6 Sizes

– 330g +/- 3% (100 x 491mm)

– 1-1/8″ Steerer

– Tested to EN ISO 4210:2014 Standards

– Compatible with popular GPS mounts from Wahoo, K-Edge and Barfly

– 31.8mm Clip-on TT Bar compatible

Chapter 2 also introduced its new aero road frameset, the Koko, in March.

“Taking the Rere’s aero credentials to the next level, the Koko now has Kamm-Tail incorporated into the downtube, increasing the overall stiffness of the bottom bracket and headtube by 13.35% and 35.64% respectively,” said the brand. “Married to our aerodynamically optimised and ergonomic Mana bar, the combination makes for a super sleek high-performance racing machine.”

Each Koko frame’s front triangle is moulded using a one-piece Latex Mandrel. The use of a Latex Mandrel for each size ensures that the pre-preg carbon wall thickness and resin flow is carefully controlled during production, according to Chapter2. The use of high-tensile directional Toray carbon in bottom bracket and headtube increases front triangle torsional stiffness. The combination of both these processes improves the frame’s overall performance, said the brand.