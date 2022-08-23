Enviolo opens registration for Retail Training Series 22/23 with increase in training locations

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Enviolo has opened registration for this year’s Retail Training Series (RTS).

The company, known for its stepless shifting products, said it is expected to train twice as many bicycle retailers than the previous year.

Next to the increase in training locations, the RTS will also expand to Denmark and the US. This will allow Enviolo to support the increasing demand for its products and dealer requests in existing and new regions.

Tossa van Heesen, head of education at Enviolo, said: “The education team is looking forward to kicking off this year’s training series. The high demand for Enviolo products in Europe is still growing rapidly and we’re happy that we can support dealers and their questions through our training.

“The new locations in France and United Kingdom that were added to last year’s training series were well received and we’re happy that we can give more support again there this year. We’re also very excited to offer our training series in the United States.

“There has been a significant increase of Enviolo-equipped bikes there and we’re seeing a lot of OEMs expanding to this region. We’re jumping on this exciting development with a first step for the education team in North America.”

Enviolo’s education team has grown from three to six team members in the past months to be able to support the growth of this season’s series.

The training series will take place from October 2022 until March 2023 at 35 locations across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, the UK, and the US.

The 22/23 training series will be hosted together with Enviolo’s long-term partner Gates Carbon Drive.

Read more: GPs to offer walking, wheeling and cycling on prescription in new trial to improve mental and physical health

Dealers can find all training details and register for the RTS via the event page. During the full day of on-site technical training, attendees will receive theoretical training on technical, sales, and product materials.

Extensive hands-on workshops, for both Enviolo and Gates products, will also allow attendees to test their technical skills on the Automatiq and manual products.

In new training countries, Enviolo will spend more time explaining the foundation of Enviolo products. All levels can attend the RTS, from beginners to advanced retailers.

This year, when retailers buy three RTS tickets, they will automatically receive a one-year Enviolo membership along with the key benefits.