Temple Cycles set to launch new series of road bikes

Bristol-based bicycle company Temple Cycles is set to launch a new series of bikes aimed at road cyclists.

Frameset orders will be available from October and full build orders from early 2023.

Founder Matt Mears said: “The Temple Road is a culmination of several years worth of discussions, ideas and prototyping.

“We wanted to bring something to market that reflected our ethos here at Temple when it comes to form and function, but also maintained our mission to create sustainable products which last.

“Using Reynolds 853 to make the frame and forks helps us achieve a perfect balance between performance, comfort and longevity.”

The Temple Road is a performance steel road bike that takes design and geometry cues from these ‘do-it-all road’ bikes, but with a modern sensibility that focuses on comfort as well as speed.

Featuring Reynolds 853 steel frame and forks for a durable yet lightweight feel, the Temple Road is Di2 and mechanical groupset ready, and offers other modern touches in the form of disc brake and internal routing, said the company.

The Temple Road also features mounting points for racks and mudguards. Framesets will be available to order from October, and a full build option is set for release in 2023 (pricing and full spec TBC). Register for pre-order here.

Key features:

– 853 Reynolds steel frame and fork

– Designed for 4-season use

– Modern design with classic details

– Full mudguard and rack mounts

– Flat mount disc brakes and thru-axles

– Clearance for 30c with mudguards (34c without)

Temple Cycles has been building bikes in its Bristol workshop since 2014, developing a fleet of city bikes, gravel bikes and electric bikes.

The Bristol-based bicycle company, which was first started in 2012, has built a reputation for exceptional products and outstanding service, expanding its line-up to include a versatile range of bikes.