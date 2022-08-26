The hottest new products in the bike trade this August

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring NiteRider, Continental, Maxxis, Enduro, Lezyne, Acros and Weldtite

This guide first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Lumina Max 2500

Brand: NiteRider

Distributor: ZyroFisher

A versatile, feature-rich, rechargeable headlight, the NiteRider Lumina Max 2500 features NiteLink wireless technology, enabling you to remotely control a compatible taillight (not included). Unleashing Max Boost or its varying modes was never easier as riders now have the ability to control both headlight and taillight with a flick of the thumb (taillight and NiteLink Wireless Remote sold separately). Additional features include an eight-step fuel gauge and a highly durable light housing with Dupont Fiberglass reinforced nylon. With Lock Mode, perfect for use during storage and transporting the light. Press and hold power button for eight-10 seconds to lock out operation of light.

RRP: £200

Weblink: https://www.niterider.com/products/6797-lumina-max-2500

Terra Trail 650x47mm Shieldwall black/cream

Brand: Continental

Distributor: Cambrian Tyres Ltd

The popular Terra Trail all-round gravel / adventure tyre is now available in 47mm for 650b bikes, making it the perfect choice for the more challenging routes or long bike packing trip where comfort is key. The Shieldwall casing offers easy tubeless setup at an affordable price.

RRP: £39.95

Weblink: https://conti-tyres.co.uk/ gravel/terra–trail

New Forekaster

Brand: Maxxis

Distributor: Extra UK

The original Forekaster was designed as a wet weather option for XC, while the new version is aimed squarely at modern short travel (100mm-130mm) trail bikes – aka the “downcountry” segment. Intended to be a “Goldilocks” tire, the new Forekaster rolls fast but also provides solid cornering and braking traction in a broad range of trail conditions. The new Forekaster slots into the Maxxis mountain line between XC options, that prioritize rolling speed, and gravity-focused treads which emphasize cornering and braking traction. When an Aspen isn’t enough tyre but a Minion is too much, choose the new Maxxis Forekaster.

RRP: From £59.99

Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/? search=maxxis_forekaster

Maxhit headsets

Brand: Enduro

Distributor: Extra UK

The all new Maxhit headsets from Enduro are machined entirely from 440C stainlesss steel and are guaranteed for life. By utilising the headset cup as the outer bearing race, Maxhit headsets have bearing balls up to 8 times the mass and a larger bearing-to-race contact area. This helps them withstand more than double the force loads to help increase durability and performance. The Maxhit system is also available in a bottom bracket fitment – another area on the bike that typically takes a lot of punishment and will be arriving late summer 2022.

RRP: £119.99

Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/ enduro_bearings/complete- headsets_~2488/product/165498- 67473-maxhit_headset__ zs44zs56.html#stainless

Stainless Pedal Hook bike storage

Brand: Lezyne

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Part of Lezyne’s new bike storage range. This modern, industrial three-piece pedal-hook system is constructed from durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel and compatible with all standard pedals, holding bicycles up to 32kgs (depending on the wall). The stylish wall-mounted pedal hook comes with tyre plates to prevent wall scuffing. Mounting hardware and wall plugs are included, giving an elegant solution to space-saving bicycle storage or display.

RRP: £40

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Bike–Storage/ Stainless–Pedal–Hook

Pocket Torque Drive tool

Brand: Lezyne

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

An innovative, beautifully engineered compact torque wrench with classic Lezyne styling and superior functionality. Pocket Torque Drive is a pre-calibrated torsion ratchet tool with a breakaway, audible “click” when the set torque is reached. Adjustable between 2 – 6 Nm in 0.5 Nm increments it is supplied with a “key” tool to easily adjust the torque setting. Includes six hardened steel bits (2.5, 3, 4, 5mm hex bits and T20, T25 Torx) and with the handle removed it packs neatly into a compact, pocket sized case.

RRP: £65

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Workshop-Tools/ Lezyne/Pocket-Torque-Drive

Clipless Pedal Standard & Clipless Pedal Narrow

Brand: Acros

Distributor: Oxford

Finding the right clipless pedal to suit riding style, shoe size or level of experience isn’t just a

chore, sometimes it can feel downright intimidating and scare riders off. With the Acros clipless pedals the brand want to take away any fear of the “click” and imbue a “Ride more, worry less” mantra. The Acros clipless pedals give riders even more options to position their feet, combined with the unbeatable advantage of always being firmly connected with the bike – exactly where they feel most at home.

RRP: £109.99

Weblink: https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/acros/ pedals/acros_clipless_pedal_ standard/ & https://www.oxfordproducts. com/bicycle/brands/acros/ pedals/acros_clipless_pedal_ narrow/

Rapid Ceramic Shield

Brand: Weldtite

Distributor: Multi Distributed

Engineered for hydrophobic protection in the harshest conditions. Unmatched protection and durability, Rapid Ceramic Shield protects the frame by filling the nano imperfections in the lacquer or top layer creating a smooth, strong and durable hydrophobic coating. Suitable for matte, gloss and natural finishes, an ideal gift option.

RRP: £19.99

Weblink: https://shop.accentry.com/RAL/ home