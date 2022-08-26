Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 26th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

General Manager – Bike Hero

We love bikes. And we love helping others to cycle more. We are looking for an entrepreneurial, self-starter with leadership skills, creativity, and a can-do attitude to head up and manage our growing business. Take a strong product with clear positioning and build out a growing and loyal B2C and B2B client base. Report to the Founders. Work with the best workshop team there is! Become the key driver of our continued growth and get paid for your success.

Supply Chain and Production Manager (Part Time) – Rif Bikes Ltd

Rif Bikes seeks an individual to plan and manage bicycle production and to implement systems that underpin our production plan. This role is part-time with a view to becoming full-time after six months. The successful candidate will be an enthusiastic, strategic and organised Supply Chain & Production. You will work closely with the Founder across all facets of the business and will be able to take ownership of projects and feed into high-level decision-making.

Workshop Mechanic – The Bia Hub

The Bia Hub is an open, casual and flexible environment with a fun, easy going, great atmosphere. We work hard, but we have fun too. We are looking for a mechanic to join our team, under the leadership of our Workshop Manager. Because we are a small business, it’s a bonus if you’re friendly and willing to do small aspects of retail when necessary.

Aerodynamic Research & Development Engineer – Vorteq Sports Ltd

Vorteq is a TotalSim company and grows upon their experience as leaders in the world of performance sport aerodynamics. The Vorteq team is passionate about performance and through our experience in elite level aerodynamics we aim to provide an advantage to our customers. We are looking for an aerodynamic research and development engineer with a passion for cycling to join our team, working on a range of projects.

Workshop Mechanic – Clapham Cycle

Clapham Cycle is a cycle shop, born from a cycling club with an active enthusiast community. We are looking for Workshop Mechanics to join our friendly, ambitious, and talented team. Our ideal candidates will have some experience working in a workshop environment and most importantly have a passion for cycling.