September edition of BikeBiz magazine now available

Time to shine

The current mood across the news media is that we’re now on the cusp of tough times, both for households and for businesses. If you skim the headlines your attention might be gripped by rising inflation, soaring cost of living, a predicted recession, and a selection of any other doom-laden prophecies.

But for the cycle industry, now is the pivotal time – the moment to stay hopeful and ensure that the doors are open to new bike riders from all backgrounds. Having thrived under the bike sales boom and weathering the supply and demand storm, now is the time to hold onto those new consumers who have delved into cycling during the pandemic, and welcome new commuters and leisure riders looking to cut travel costs and stay healthy.

The latest bike sale figures from the Bicycle Association (see p8) suggest that volume sales have actually dipped below pre-pandemic levels, but dig deeper and there is cause for optimism, as average daily cycling activity is up significantly on previous years. This means there is no shortage of potential consumers out on two wheels as we speak, we just need to ensure we are prepared (with tools in hand) to welcome them into the world of cycling.

In this month’s Big Interview (p21-24), committed cycling advocate Adam Tranter sets out his vision for the future of everyday cycling, including his hope that cycle retailers are willing to support new cyclists, and not slip back into the comfortable familiarity of performance cycling.

Elsewhere in the mag, I explore a new breed of cycling event at Grinduro Wales (p6-7), our senior staff writer Rebecca Morley hears from a London initiative doing work to support young people looking for employment, and we have industry updates from distributors Zyrofisher and Velotech.

We also have our regular product news, this month featuring the latest in the gravel sector and some Christmas gift ideas for cyclists. While there’s no doubt we face a turbulent few months ahead, BikeBiz will be here to help navigate the twists and turns for the industry.

Alex Ballinger, Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

Breaking boundaries (6)

For many, gravel riding represents a move away from the stereotypes of performance cycling, with events like Grinduro promoting inclusivity and camaraderie above results. BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger travelled to west Wales to sample this new era of cycling events

RETAILERS

Changing lives (13)

Community bike shop Westminster Wheels has been training unemployed residents to become bike mechanics. Rebecca Morley finds out more

Bike shops for all (17)

In this month’s column for retailers, in partnership with trade association the ACT, campaigns and policy manager at charity Wheels for Wellbeing Kay Inckle explores how bike shops can be inclusive and increase their customer base

Saturday boy to career path (18)

Samuel Jaggard started as a part timer in a bike shop, and has just completed his international apprenticeship programme with cycle industry training specialist The Bike Inn in Cumbria

BIG INTERVIEW

‘Doing nothing is not really an option’ (21)

West Midlands cycling and walking commissioner and Fusion Media founder Adam Tranter tells Rebecca Morley more about his role in active travel and how the industry can get involved

DISTRIBUTORS

Distributor focus: ZyroFisher (26)

As the cycle industry tries to adapt to life after the pandemic, ZyroFisher CEO Rob Haycock tells BikeBiz about the latest

Stable footing (30)

BikeBiz catches up with Robin Corder from West Midlands distributor Velotech

MICROMOBILITY

Battery powered (37)

While micromobility could be the answer to many environmental concerns, the industry must also address its own sustainability. Rebecca Bland explores how e-bike and e-scooter brands are looking in the mirror first

The aftermarket e-bike (40)

While e-bikes present a revolution in urban transport, the cost may still be prohibitive for many potential riders. Myles Warwood investigates a lower-cost alternative – the conversion e-bike

Cycling must follow football’s lead and do more for girl (42)

By Emily Cherry, CEO, The Bikeability Trust

FIVE MINUTES WITH

Protect and prevent: Five minutes with HIT (45)

Based in Edinburgh, safety tech company HIT is hoping to bring awareness of head injuries into public conciousness. BikeBiz hears how their product could be a game-changer for riders

BRANDS

Riders to founders (49)

Isadore Apparel’s Peter Velits and John Wedlake tell Rebecca Morley the story behind the brand and its core focus on sustainability

No compromise ride (52)

Founded in 2014, folding bike brand Vello has been working to introduce a dream urban transport machine with a perfect riding feel. Co-founder Valentin Vodev told BikeBiz about the company’s plans to reach UK cyclists

PRODUCTS

Editor’s ride, new products and sector guides (55)

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on gravel and adventure (60) and gifts for cyclists (65)