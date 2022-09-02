Reilly Cycleworks looking to expand UK dealership network following Fusion launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reilly Cycleworks is looking to expand its UK dealership partner base, following the launch of the Fusion.

The titanium bike specialist has also revealed a dealer margin of 33% on framesets.

Chris Ratcliff, Reilly Cycleworks’ business development director, said: “We are looking to build solid relationships with bike shops and workshops around the country who understand the Reilly brand and ethos so we can direct customers to local stockists for their custom builds.”

Models include the Reilly Fusion aero road frameset, the Reilly Gradient T47 frameset, the Spectre, and the T325, which is available in both caliper and disc brake versions.

The new advanced titanium Reilly Fusion aero road frameset features investment cast 6AL-4V titanium head tube, seat cluster, bottom bracket shell and dropouts, 3AL-2.5V tubing and aero ‘Kamm tail’ tubing.

The adventure gravel bike Reilly Gradient T47 frameset, based on Mark Reilly’s frame geometry, is hailed for comfort, speed and beauty, said the brand. It draws on the blueprint of Reilly’s 3AL-2.5V titanium Gradient, incorporating semi-internal cable routing for cleaner lines and mud-free shifting.

Aligned with Reilly’s ethos to ‘put the individual back into the bike’, framesets are available in seven sizes (XXS > XXL) to suit riders 5′ 1″ / 155cm to 6′ 6″ / 198cm. Framesets can be ordered with mirrored, anodised and painted finishes. There is no minimum order and whipping within the UK is free.

Despite nationwide shortages, Reilly said it currently holds stock on all framesets.

Read more: Fazua invites dealers across Europe on training tour

Ratcliffe added: “Without experiencing a Reilly ride, it’s difficult to put into words the impact of riding a titanium bike, and we are seeking out like-minded dealers who are as passionate as we are in highlighting the benefits of investing in a Reilly.

“Thanks to our decades of experience working with this magical material, we give it the best possible performance through the design and build.

“A Reilly titanium bike is a lifetime investment, which offers unrivalled value for ride after ride. We think this is something to shout about and we will continue to deliver long-term value to all our customers.”

For more information or to enquire about joining the Reilly Cycleworks dealership network, email sales@reillycycleworks.com.