Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 2nd September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Internal Account Manager – 2pure

You will work as part of the sales team to support the Cycle Channel Manager and Territory Account Managers to achieve the sales and distribution targets. In addition, you will have responsibility for a small number of your own accounts. You will get to work with our fantastic brands where we are the exclusive partner for the UK and Irish markets.

Sales Specialist – Dubai – Bikeera

We are looking for a senior salesperson to join our driven team at our flagship store based in the heart of Dubai. The role will be suitable for candidates who are passionate about cycling and looking for a role that will present multiple career path opportunities in the near future. This isn’t your typical sales role and the right candidate will excel whilst having fun helping people enter the world of cycling and micro-mobility offering some of the smartest products available in the industry.

General Bicycle Workshop Manager – Free Motion

As General Bicycle Workshop Manager you will play a key role in Free Motion. You will be responsible for the maintenance of more than 1500 rental bikes and coordinate several teams of mechanics with one overall target: To ensure all customers receive their bikes in perfect mechanical condition, well set up and on schedule.

Technical (Bicycle) Support Advisor – Raleigh

Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities include:

– Provide professional frontline technical support for Independent Bicycle Dealership and Key Account customers

– Provide expert technical support for the company’s products (bicycles, spares and accessories) including specified E-bike systems, their diagnostics and manufacturer service portals

– Ensure a timely and accurate response to customer enquiries to meet departmental KPI targets, striving for right first-time completion

Brand Manager – Moore Large & Co Ltd

We are looking for a talented Brand Manager to join our ever-growing business. In support of our sales and commercial objectives, you be working with specific goals to deliver full brand ownership in this ever-changing and demanding bicycle market. Brand Ownership will include Research, Development, Design, Sourcing, Merchandising, Procuring of inventory, Marketing Strategy, and Communication.